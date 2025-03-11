Brandon Sklenar burst onto the scene in 2018 and 2019 with his roles in Vice (Christian Bale) and Midway (Woody Harrelson), but he’s also featured in other projects lately that have given his name new star power. Sklenar stars with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series from Taylor Sheridan, and he also can be seen with Blake Lively in It Ends with Us, the controversial adaptation of Collen Hoover’s famous novel. Skelnar’s next project is Drop, the upcoming whodunit mystery, which he stars in alongside Meghann Fahy and Violett Beane. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, but early reviews from the film have begun pouring in, and after debuting with a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has now dropped to a slightly lower but still impressive 93% score from 15 reviews.

Drop tells the story of a widowed mother who goes on her first date in years, only for things to take a horrifying turn when she receives a spam of threatening messages on her phone that leave her curious if her new date is the one pulling the strings. Jillian Jacobs and Christopher Roach teamed up to write the screenplay for Drop, and Christopher Landon stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Jacobs made her screenwriting debut in 2018 on Truth or Dare, the slasher horror film starring Lucy Hale, and she followed that up two years later with Fantasy Island, another horror film starring Michael Peňa. Landon made his feature directorial debut on Burning Palms (Dylan McDermott) in 2010, and he has since directed six major pictures before Drop.

What Else Does Brandon Sklenar Have in the Works?