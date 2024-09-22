Brandy Rayana Norwood is an icon in every sense of the word. She's been adored by fans for generations, defining many viewers' childhoods as it was hard to find a medium in the '90s that she wasn't completely conquering. From singing to acting to dancing, she's always excelled, but some might be confused to hear that she's had quite a presence in horror cinema. Currently, she's leading Sam and Max Eggers' The Front Room — an A24 psychological horror film that pits Brandy's Belinda against the mother-in-law from Hell (Kathryn Hunter). But this isn't the first time Brandy has made her mark on a spooky flick. In 1998, she co-starred in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Danny Cannon's direct sequel to one of the genre's most influential movies (if only its sequel could say the same), I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Unfortunately, this follow-up failed to reach the original's heights; fans grew annoyed quickly with the hollow way it tried to replicate the original's dread and the wild choices it decided to make with the returning main characters. But, despite all odds, Brandy was able to rise above all of this. Her performance as the classic "best friend" archetype not only elevated the entire film but created a subversively powerful version of this long-lasting trope. Viewers of The Front Room have been thrilled to see just what an excellent, petrifying performance this actress can provide. But if some are still wondering if she has what it takes to lead a scary movie before buying their ticket, all they need to do is watch her as Karla in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Brandy Both Gave Us Compelling Horror Best Friends

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is a direct sequel to 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer, a staple of the post-Scream '90s slasher boom. The first film follows Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her ex-boyfriend Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) as they are targeted by a shady figure who knows their darkest secret: When drunkenly driving with their best friends, Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Barry (Ryan Phillippe), they hit a man and dumped his supposedly dead body in the ocean. This masked killer stalks and dispatches their closest friends one by one until they supposedly defeat him in a climactic confrontation. This bloody fight rekindles their love, and the second movie finds them in a relationship again as Julie embarks on a Bahamas getaway with a group of college pals (aka prospective victims) only to discover the original's big villain wasn't as dead as they thought. The film has long been critiqued for how clunky it feels compared to the first, with shoehorned mysteries and strange characterizations taking away so much of the compelling mystery that made the first film so great. Yet, for all of that mess, there's one character who tries their hardest to bring some of the original's affability into this sophomore outing: Brandy's Karla Wilson.

Even beyond being a part of what many label a lackluster sequel, Brandy had a huge hurdle to overcome in the form of Julie's original best friend, Helen Shivers. This performance is renowned for just how much depth Gellar brought into the archetype of "vapid beauty queen"; the actress impressed with how complex she made what could have been a very simple character. Her scenes with Julie offered a warm reprieve from the unending anxiety that was this first film and actually granted her a level of personality most didn't expect — which is why many are still so devastated she didn't make it out of the movie alive. Her (what some would say easily avoidable) death was made so much more impactful because of how much audiences grew to love this character over the course of the movie; the complexities they knew she contained made it that much more brutal to watch her be mercilessly cut down. She created one of the genre's most beloved best friends and gave Brandy an almost unreachable standard to try and meet. Well, the actress not only meets it, but she gives watchers something that they were desperately missing with Helen: an amazing best friend who actually survives.

'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' Reinvents the "Best Friend" Trope

The horror genre is filled with tropes, with Karla's status in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer fitting perfectly within "the best friend" motif that Helen had begun fighting against years prior. There are countless examples of these in scary movies, the young women who accompany our central protagonist and whose whole identity is supporting their best friend — the actually important "final girl" — through whatever terrors her film has in store. These characters rarely stand out, each one embodying a supportive yet not-too-distinct image before getting slashed near the climax of the film to emphasize the stakes of what's happening onscreen. (Look no further than Rose McGowan's Tatum in Scream.) Their only purpose is to support our actual protagonist and get themselves into dangerous situations, almost always being killed before the credits roll and rarely getting the proper amount of mourning that the death of a best friend should warrant. It's a long-practiced, tired trope, which Brandy subverts perfectly.

Even though almost all of Karla's scenes are paired with Julie complaining about murders and/or her relationship, Brandy still manages to imbue this character with legitimate depth and a surprising amount of comedy. She adds a warmth that goes beyond the affection Karla is manufactured to have for our main protagonist, balancing her care with a valid irritation over Julie's boyfriend and life decisions (her hilariously relatable line reading of "You have to sell his ass on the Bahamas?" is a defining moment of the film). Whether it be asking Jack Black to go take a bath, giddily discussing how she plans to change her major after surviving the island or wordlessly cutting down anyone who mocks her friend with a harsh glance, Brandy creates an endearing character who does so much more than simply supporting the main characters.

Pair this with a scream worthy of any final girl — one moment even has her defending Julie with a blade, a nice switch for these archetypes — and it's no wonder why the film ends with Karla triumphantly joining our main duo as they survive the island's terrors, the three walking off into the proverbial and physical sunset. Her living to the credits is unexpected in itself, but it's in the casual ways that Brandy turns this caricature into a believable, compelling person that makes her a horror best friend like no other. It makes audiences care about her in a way that this archetype rarely receives, and the ending becomes so much more emotional when viewers realize not only that Karla survived but that Julie wouldn't have to bury another best friend.

Brandy Made the Most of a Stereotypical Horror Character

Even though Karla's survival in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer subverts the genre's norms, that doesn't mean that the character doesn't fall into many of this trope's usual traits. Her blind allegiance to Julia often reduces her to the basic supporting role, and the character's minute moment of triumphantly walking away from the carnage in the film's climax seems to literally slate her as a thematic afterthought. Yet that's what makes this performance so compelling, because just like so many of the best friends in horror, Karla was an afterthought — but Brandy made her more.

She found the nuances in this character, utilizing all the screentime allotted and creating a sense of personality that is so often missing from the supporting cast in movies like these. It grants her a substantial presence (a wonder for this kind of character) and adds gravity to every horrific scene she is a part of, her utterly badass survival in the film's climax acting as catharsis for such an ingenious approach to this persona. She did the most with what many would consider a small part and improved her whole film by doing so, making it no question that not only can she lead The Front Room, but that she truly did Helen Shivers proud.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

