For most of his career, Ray J aka William Ray Norwood Jr. was referred to as "Brandy's little brother." To be fair, his sister Brandy was at one time one of the biggest stars in the world. Not only was Brandy one of the biggest music stars of the 90s, but she also had a hit television show Moesha and starred in countless theaters and made-for-TV movies. Brandy was truly one of America's teen sensations. She even had a namesake Barbie doll in stores across the country. Brandy's fame was always accompanied by her family, with her mother Sonja Norwood as her manager and little brother Ray J as an extra on her television shows and an escort on countless red carpets. In any other family, Ray J would've been the highlight because he starred in several shows himself, at eight years old, securing a main role in the short-lived comedy The Sinbad Show on Fox. As a child, he was cute and precocious both on and off camera, but like his big sister, music was his first love.

Ray J released his first professional album in 1997 on Elektra Records, but pop culture didn't really pay him much attention as anything other than Brandy's cute little brother until he starred in Kim Kardashian, Superstar, a pornographic home video starring him and his then-girlfriend. Most child stars struggle to get their fans to see them as adults, but after the scandal surrounding the "alleged leaked" video, Ray J had no trouble convincing his fan base that he was all grown up.

At the time, Kim Kardashian was Brandy's stylist and was no doubt enamored with her client's mannish little brother. The working relationship between Brandy and Kim soured and eventually the romance between Kim and Ray J followed suit. Ray J leaned into his new bad boy image and became one of the biggest playboys in black Hollywood. He was rumored to have had flings with the legendary Whitney Houston and hip-hop icon Lil Kim, before ending up on 'For The Love of Ray J', a reality show geared towards finding him a beautiful woman for the moment. After two seasons, Ray J took a break before showing up on Mona Scott's infamous reality series Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Ray J's music and acting talent became overshadowed by his history of back-to-back toxic romantic relationships. When he announced he was getting married to Floyd Mayweather's one-time girlfriend Princess Love, fans were skeptical because of his playboy image.

As expected, the relationship between Ray J and Princess followed his usual behavior patterns with toxicity and drama. The couple had two adorable children but the relationship was anything but cutesy. Eventually, the marriage imploded, but only after numerous break-ups and make-ups and IG exposures and accusations. Most recently, Ray J and Sukihana, an artist infamous for her raunchy looks and lyrics, and an alleged new love interest, were entangled in a verbal war with Princess Love, who assured fans she was not returning to the relationship no matter what. A week after Ray J went viral for the millionth time over some drama, Brandy announced she was releasing a memoir in 2025, leading fans to wonder why squeaky clean Brandy hasn't intervened in her brother's consistently scandalous life.

Ray J Leaned Into His Bad Boy Reputation After His Home Videotape With Kim Kardashian

Ray J answered the unspoken question in a recent interview about his raunchy news show on his new platform and his input on Diddy's baby oil and perverted sex allegations. Ray J acknowledged his older and much more famous sister's career path is "totally different" from his, which is why he doesn't talk to her about his projects. He admitted some of his career choices have been "a little more left field" and don't align with Brandy's path. Social media fans assumed Ray J was protecting his sister from his messy lifestyle and the never-ending drama that seems to follow him wherever he goes. He did admit Brandy fussed at him during the summer of 2024 when he posted a photo with a questionable tattoo of her.

While she was initially flattered that her little brother honored her by tatting her on his body, People Magazine shared that she was puzzled at the interpretation. "It's like a Basquiat-type of style," she explained. " I didn't understand it at first...but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist's whole page, and it was amazing," she shared.

Brandy Rides the Fence With Ray J

People Magazine also highlighted the time Brandy publicly scolded her little brother after his disappointing performance on Verzus, a vocal platform that reached pop culture fame during lockdown. After Ray J's poor vocal performance, singing his biggest hit, "One Wish" along with R&B singers Omarion and Mario, Brandy couldn't help chiming in on a post stating,"If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes." After Ray J attempted to delete the post, she doubled down on her stern sibling advice. "Since we are deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn't drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 am in the freaking morning. Smh- when I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation. And I'm gonna screenshot this comment and, in case you try and delete it again - I will post it again."

Brandy and her parents have always been supportive of Ray J, although they are mostly silent during his tragic viral moments. It's clear there is love between the siblings, but Brandy doesn't feel the need to get involved with her brother's online shenanigans. Praised for her signature vocals, some fans have titled Brandy as a living, breathing example of a "Vocal Bible." Brandy's decision to chastise her brother publicly when his vocal talent was under fire instead of his womanizing behavior is telling of her personal priorities. Ray J has created a reputation of outrageous behavior which his family has been forced to accept. What is unacceptable for the Norwoods is for Ray J to exhibit bad behavior and bad vocals. That combination is where Brandy draws the line.

As we enter the second week of 2025, audiences can count on Ray J popping up on their social media timeline embroiled in another ridiculous feud with a woman or against another celebrity. He was recently photographed at a club looking sporting an extreme 'dad bod' and rubbing his extended stomach. While Ray J is committed to being famous by any means necessary, Brandy is preparing to release her highly anticipated memoir.

The adorable brother-and-sister duo that captured R&B fans' hearts in Brandy's 1994, "Best Friend" couldn't be more polarized in their lifestyles. Like many family members, their love for one another exceeds their differences and provides grace during hard times. For fans hoping Brandy will intervene with Ray J's latest antics, they should hold their breath and hope Ray J includes a bad vocal performance in his next scandal. His sister has proven her breaking point is him not living up to the Norwood legacy of flawless musical performances or tattooing his face, everything else be damned.

