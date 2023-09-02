The Big Picture Brandy is a well-known singer and actress, with fans always wanting more from her, including reality TV appearances. However, she has expressed that she does not want to do reality shows as she believes she is too boring for them.

Fans know the singer and actress Brandy for a number of reasons. Whether it be Moesha or her songs like "The Boy Is Mine," Brandy is a name instantly recognizable and fans always want more from her. Which includes her on reality television. She's no stranger to the genre of TV but she seems to have had her fill of it. Sorry, it doesn't seem like Brandy is coming back to reality TV anytime soon.

Back in 2012, Brandy did an interview with Sister 2 Sister Magazine (via Thatgrapejuice) talking about her past with reality shows and where she currently is on them. “I don’t want to do reality shows. I watch reality shows here and there, but I don’t think I work well on reality shows. I think I’m too boring for reality. It’s much more fun playing somebody else,” she told the magazine and went on to talk about her feelings on it. “I don’t even argue like some of these women on TV. I just watched Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It’s not that you have to compete [with other shows], but if you look at things from a business standpoint, you want to get the kind of ratings that the ‘Basketball Wives’ are getting,” she said. “Why aren’t we getting those ratings? Your life is just too boring. “People want to see drama. They want to see that. So, reality is not for me.”

Brandy has also had her fair share of reality show situations. She was on a show with her family titled Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business in the two seasons of the show, the tension in Brandy's relationship with her brother Ray J grew to a point where their relationship took a hit, but the two are seemingly better now as they have considered themselves best friends in the past. On top of that Brandy also took part in a docuseries called Brandy: Special Delivery where she documented her pregnancy and life while promoting the album Full Moon.

The Brandy Appeal

Many of us grew up with Brandy. Whether it be her music or films like Cinderella, she's been a part of the conversation for quite some time. So the draw to Brandy's life in a reality television sense isn't that shocking. We want to know everything there is to know about her and her brilliance. It also makes sense though why Brandy is distancing herself from the genre of entertainment. Sometimes, you don't have to be in the midst of everything and we love seeing Brandy shine on screen as different characters too much anyway.