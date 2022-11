The most iconic princess of a generation is back. Disney+ has announced that Brandy will return to the role of Cinderella, a part she played in 1997 alongside Whitney Houston's Fairy Godmother, for their upcoming film The Pocketwatch, a prequel to their hit Descendants films. She is joined by Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, as well as Malia Baker as her daughter, and China Anne McClain returning as Uma, the daughter of Ursula, among others.

This story is developing.