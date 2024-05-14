The Big Picture Andrew McCarthy's next project is Brats, a documentary on the iconic 80s Brat Pack.

The former teen stars reunite and explore what it meant to be part of the Brat Pack.

The movie premieres on Hulu on June 13.

June is about to be a lot more fun for fans of the so-called "Brat Pack," as Andrew McCarthy's Brats, a documentary based on the group, will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on June 13. Deadline confirmed the announcement from ABC News Studios, Neon and Network Entertainment, adding that the film will launch on Disney+ in exclusive regions later this summer after its global premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

The Brat Pack refers to a group of highly successful young actors who appeared in teenage coming-of-age movies in the 1980s. As the group name implies, Brats focuses on the teen stars' acclaimed films from that era that influenced an entire generation. McCarthy, who directed the doc, reunites with many of the former members of the group, most of whom he has not seen for over three decades. His fellow Brat Packers include Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton.

In the upcoming Brats, the group gets to answer the question, "What did it mean to be part of the Brat Pack?" while McCarthy also has his very first chat with writer David Blum, the inventor of the term Brat Pack, in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

McCarthy Dives Back Into The Frozen Past With 'Brats'

Image via Universal Pictures

McCarthy's roles in renowned 80s movies like St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty in Pink, both of which were directed by John Hughes, majorly contributed to his involvement in the Brat Pack. He figured that creating Brats "was that rare opportunity to dive back into the frozen past and bring it up into the living present."

The documentary also had Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis as producers, with David Sloan as senior executive producer. McCarthy served as an executive producer alongside Brian Liebman, Neon’s Dan O’Meara and Tom Quinn, Network Entertainment’s Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak, and ABC News Studios’s Victoria Thompson.

According to the head of ABC News Studios, Mike Kelley, The Brat Pack "captivated a generation and defined cool for so many," and he believes that McCarthy will deliver only the best with Brats. He said, "Andrew, as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It’s a deeply personal, surprising, and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios."

Stay tuned to Collider for more information ahead of the Brats premiere on June 13.