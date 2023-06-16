It looks like Warner Bros. is ready to start working on the next iteration of the Caped Crusader, as they have officially hired Andy Muschietti to direct The Brave and the Bold, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement came right when the director's previous collaboration with the studio, The Flash, is being released in theaters around the world. Warner Bros. must have been pleased with Muschietti's take on the Scarlet Speedster, as they are ready for the director to enter their new version of the DC Universe, set to bring together film, television and even video games.

In the latest DC adventure helmed by Muschietti, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) constantly feels like he could go back to the day when his mother was murdered, so his life could be different. After realizing he could do just that with his powers, he has to give his mom a chance to live a happy life, even after Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) warns him about the catastrophic consequences that may have for the entire multiverse. By the time Barry realizes that messing with time is a mistake, he is already trapped in an alternate reality where the only Kryptonian ready to save the day is Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

The Brave and the Bold will be a part of the new version of the DC Universe currently being created by James Gunn and Peter Safran, meant to launch the iconic characters the world knows and loves to a new era of interconnected storytelling. The first feature film coming from the initiative will be Superman: Legacy, a new iteration of the Man of Steel who will be portrayed by another actor after Henry Cavill's departure. What will make The Brave and the Bold special will be the inclusion of Damian Wayne, Bruce's son, and Robin at one point.

The Other Gotham City in Development

The upcoming version of Batman will be played by an entirely different actor, and it will be completely separate from Robert Pattinson's iteration of the character. The team led by Matt Reeves is currently busy preparing the second installment of their franchise, after Batman was able to put the Riddler (Paul Dano) behind bars. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for The Batman: Part II, but the reality of the situation is that the world established by last year's blockbuster hit will be completely separate from what Gunn is planning for the world's greatest detective and his son.

