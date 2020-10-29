‘Brave New World’ Cancelled by Peacock After One Season

There will be no Brave New World Season 2 – at least on Peacock. The streaming service’s first big original series has been cancelled after one season, although Variety notes that the show’s studio Universal Content Productions will attempt to sell it elsewhere. The series was developed by David Wiener as an adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley sci-fi novel, expanding upon his central premise of a world divided into a utopian society where emotions are suppressed and a “savage” society where humans roam free.

Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Harry Lloyd fronted the ensemble, and the series was originally developed as a Syfy original series before being moved to USA Network, and then eventually it was cherry picked to be the first original series available on Peacock when the NBCUniversal streaming service launched.

I quite liked the direction that Brave New World took, and Ehrenreich was solid, but it felt much more like a miniseries than an ongoing show. Indeed, the season’s final moments felt tacked on to create a cliffhanger out of nowhere, and I have an inkling it was originally shot to be a limited series.

When Collider’s own Liz Miller spoke with Grant Morrison, who was a writer and executive producer on the series, earlier this year he was cagey about details for Season 2 and even admitted he didn’t know what was in that shiny gold box at the very end of the Season 1 finale. Perhaps we’ll never know if the series doesn’t get picked up elsewhere.

In the meantime, however, Peacock recently launched the excellent third season of A.P. Bio and is about to premiere the new Saved by the Bell series, so in terms of originals they’re picking up steam.