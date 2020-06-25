The ‘Brave New World’ Trailer Promises Dystopian Dance Orgies and Demi Moore

Some dystopias might not look like dystopias from the inside. That’s an undercurrent of this trailer for the upcoming Peacock adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

The official description of the series, as provided by Peacock:

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

The cast also includes Demi Moore as Linda, Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina, Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, Joseph Morgan as CJack60, Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, and Kylie Bunbury as Frannie.

While there have been previous attempts to adapt Huxley’s book, originally published in 1932, for the screen, NBC Universal has clearly invested some significant money in creating the world of New London as well as the less civilized portions of our future Earth. Plus, this trailer contains the promise of at least one Matrix Reloaded-esque dance orgy, and that’s never not a good time.

Brave New World is being showrun by David Wiener and executive produced by comic book legend Grant Morrison, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Black Mirror: San Junipero director Owen Harris will direct the first two episodes.

Brave New World will premiere Wednesday, July 15 on Peacock — visit the official Peacock website to learn more about their pricing plans. Also check out all of our ongoing coverage of the service, as well as the other shows we’re looking forward to this summer.