After Neal McDonough's Homestead put up solid numbers at the box office, the next movie from distributor Angel Studios is now playing in most theaters everywhere, but it doesn't appear equipped to follow in its predecessor's footsteps. Brave the Dark is Angel Studios' latest project, and the film stars Emmy-nominee Jared Harris alongside Sasha Bhasin and Nicholas Hamilton. Brave the Dark opened with only $2.2 million at the box office this weekend to take the #12 spot while playing on over 2,200 screens, leaving its per-theater gross around $1,026. This is the second-lowest of any movie in the top 15, only narrowly managing to beat Wolf Man, which earned $3.4 million this weekend from around 3,300 screens to give it a per-screen gross of $1,014. The highest per-theater earning this weekend was Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk, which earned $11.5 million on 3,161 screens for a per-theater haul of $3,665.

Falling behind Flight Risk at the box office this weekend but still 10 spots ahead of Brave the Dark was Mufasa: The Lion King, which added another $8.7 million to its domestic total to help its global haul reach $626 million. Dropping from the #2 spot last weekend to #3 is One of Them Days, the comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA that earned $8 million during its second weekend in theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Moana 2 filled out the rest of the top five at the box office this weekend, with the blue speedster tacking on an additional $5.5 million to its domestic total, while Dwayne Johnson's animated sequel earned $4.3 million and moved up from the #6 spot to #5.

What Other Movies Are Coming to Theaters Soon?

One of the biggest box office contenders coming to theaters this weekend is Companion, the psychological thriller film starring The Boys veteran Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher that comes from writer/director Drew Hancock. Also coming to theaters this weekend is Dog Man, the animated family movie starring Pete Davidson and Isla Fisher that could very well follow in the footsteps of other animated movies and take the top spot at the box office. Love Hurts, the action thriller starring Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose, will also arrive the first weekend in February, followed by the year's first blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World on February 14.

Brave the Dark is now playing in most theaters everywhere.

