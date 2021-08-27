In a week filled with announcements thanks to Gamescom, Square Enix has announced that the currently Switch-exclusive JRPG Bravely Default II will be making its way to PC next week, a first for the series.

Announced via a three-minute trailer on their official YouTube channel, Square Enix confirmed that Bravely Default II will be making its way to Steam on September 2. The trailer showed off some in-game battles and conversations, teasing what players should expect in terms of story and characters, as well as showcasing the game running on the PC.

Bravely Default II is a turned-based JRPG that was released back in February of 2021 and, despite its name, is the third mainline game in the Bravely Default series, though there are a few mobile spin-offs to the original game. The series began in 2012 with Bravely Default, which had a direct sequel released in 2016, Bravely Second: End Layer. Both titles were exclusives to the DS and 3DS, respectively. That would mean that this port for Bravely Default II marks the first time in series history that a game will be on a system that isn't Nintendo hardware.

Bravely Default II does not follow the story of the previous two entries, so PC players won't need to worry about catching up on narrative threads if they decide to pick the game up. The game instead decides to take the anthology approach akin to Final Fantasy (which the series actually began development as a part of) by taking place in the completely new setting of Excillant, with a brand new story and cast of characters. Players take control of Seth, Gloria, Elvis, and Adelle as they travel across Excillant as they are tasked with defeating a being known as the Night's Nexus and save the world. You know, your basic JRPG affair. JRPG fans saw this latest installment as a good addition to the ever-growing JRPG genre. With it now coming to PC, even more people will have the chance to try the game for themselves.

Bravely Default II is currently available for Nintendo Switch and will be arriving on PC via Steam on September 2. The game is having a Steam release sale where the game is 10% off from now until September 13. You can watch the Bravely Default II Steam announcement trailer down below.

