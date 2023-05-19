The horror genre sure is full of great and iconic protagonists. Whether they're well-developed or beloved by fans, these horror movie heroes have graced the big screen and entertained audiences with their fun personalities and interesting abilities when fighting against monsters, killers, and all sorts of evildoers.

Over the years, several great horror movie heroes have been regarded by Redditors on r/movies to be some of the genre's bravest protagonists. These protagonists, whether their fighting ghosts, supernatural creatures, or even masked murderers, have shown an impressive amount of courage and decision-making skills when faced with so much fear and adversity. Here are ten such heroes who displayed their bravery against evil, with some even making it out of their situations alive.

10 Captain Miller — 'Event Horizon' (1997)

When the massive experimental spaceship "Event Horizon" mysteriously reappeared, drifting through space after missing for seven years, Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne) and his team led a rescue mission aboard the vessel to search for survivors. Soon, however, he was forced to battle his way through the ship to save his crew once he realized the Horizon was harboring an actual gateway to Hell.

Despite going up against the terrifying forces of Hell, Miller became steadfast in his mission to rescue his surviving crew and to destroy the ship once its dark secrets were revealed, even giving his life in the end to achieve that goal. "Captain Miller from Event Horizon. He chose endless torture in Hell to save his crew," said Benjammin8888.

9 Dr. Sam Loomis — 'Halloween' (1978)

After the murderous masked serial killer, Michael Myers (Nick Castle), escaped from custody, it was up to Michael's psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), to find him before he could kill again. Soon Loomis became determined to stop Michael at all costs after he traced Michael to his childhood hometown.

Knowing full well the danger Michael posed, Loomis became relentless in his pursuit, and his actions eventually led to the survival of Michael's primary target, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). "Think about it...dude dedicated his life to stopping the Shape and to protect the people he was trying to harm," said AlexAnderRob.

8 Agent Peter Strahm — 'Saw IV, V' (2007, 2008)

Following the death of the "Jigsaw" killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a dedicated FBI agent named Peter Strahm (Scott Patterson) was tasked with finding Kramer's next successor before they could enact more twisted and deadly games. Soon he correctly suspected the new killer was none other than a respected police detective named Hoffman (Costas Mandylor.)

Though his actions in stopping Hoffman were in vain at the end of Saw V, Strahm still proved to be a worthy opponent in Jigsaws games, survived several brushes with death, and even saved a few lives in the process. "He endured so much while trying to capture the Jigsaw killer, even being one of the few to actually escape a trap alive," said Rozisoft.

7 Tommy Jarvis — 'Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter' (1984)

Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman), a young make-up effects fan, had to use everything in his abilities to protect his family when they encountered the supernatural killer Jason Voorhees (Ted White) at a cabin on Crystal Lake. Though young and still a child, he managed to hold his own against Jason, using his talents and a little psychological warfare to defeat the ruthless hockey-masked killer for the time being.

"Tommy Jarvis from Friday 4. For a little kid to do what he did at the end...that's pretty brave," said Infamous-Finish6985.

6 Maddie — 'Hush' (2016)

The reclusive deaf writer Maddie (Kate Siegel) fought for her life after a masked murderer (John Gallagher Jr.) preyed upon her home. Using her smarts and hearing loss to her advantage, she sought to survive her situation and bring the killer's murder spree to a much-needed conclusion.

"What about Maddie from Hush? Literally playing a game of cat and mouse with the killer in total silence must have been absolutely terrifying. She has no special training or anything but she still manages to come out on top," said pyrraptor.

5 Erin — 'You're Next' (2011)

Erin (Sharni Vinson) was thrust into a horrifying situation after an anniversary party with her boyfriend and his dysfunctional family turned deadly after masked hitmen laid siege to their mansion. What the killers didn't know beforehand, however, was that Erin was a trained survivalist who was more than capable of handling her own in a fight.

"Erin from You're Next. How she fought back was pretty fun and creative. We need more characters like that in slasher films," said StrikeOfTheSlasher.

4 Chief Martin Brody — 'Jaws' (1975)

When a massive great white shark started to terrorize the beach community of Amity Island, it was up to the new police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), to conquer his fear of the ocean and head out onto the open water on a mission to kill the shark. Along with his two companions, he eventually entered a duel with the formidable beast in a desperate battle for survival.

"A more conventional one would be Chief Martin Brody from Jaws. Literally fears the ocean, but goes with Quint and Hooper anyway to see that the shark is killed," said itcamefromtheimgur.

3 Ellen Ripley — 'Aliens' (1986)

Lone survivor Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) found herself once again battling the dreaded xenomorphs on the planet LV-426. This time, however, she was finally taking the fight to the aliens to protect her fellow survivors and her newly adopted daughter Newt (Carrie Henn.)

Using her newfound courage and determination, Ripley charged into her terrifying encounter with the aliens, proving herself to be one of the toughest female characters in science fiction. "Ripley. She is one of the bravest and toughest protagonists ever," said ohheyitsslaila. "Ripley in Alien 2 going back after Newt even though she was likely dead, or infected," said HeWhoIsNotMe.

2 Ash Williams — 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

The S-Mart employee turned boomstick-wielding hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) found himself accidentally sent back to the medieval period to once again battle the evil forces conjured up by the Necronomicon. With new friends and a groovy new mechanical hand, he sought to fulfill his destiny and rid the world of evil once and for all.

"Ash hands, or at least hand, down," said Il_Maurice_Il. Another user followed up with one of Ash's iconic catchphrases: "Hail to the king baby," said Then_Ambassador9255.

1 R.J. MacReady — 'The Thing' (1982)

When a frightening unseen alien monster started picking off crew members one by one at an antarctic research outpost, it was up to helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) to lead the survivors in a desperate battle for survival. As the body count rose, so did MacReady's determination, and he sought to destroy the creature even at the cost of his life.

"He's just a pilot, who's drinking too much and has a problem with authority. He's way out of his element in the movie, but overall manages quite well all things considered," said BellumOMNI.

