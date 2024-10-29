People came for Andy Cohen, and now he says he doesn't really think about it that much. Led by Bethenny Frankel, many former reality stars from Bravo began attacking the network, naming Cohen as part of the problem. Stars like Leah McSweeney and Brandi Glanville issued allegations against the Bravo host and while things have not settled, Cohen is talking about how he didn't take the situation too seriously. Former stars of The Real Housewives of New York and other flagship shows pushed back at the time, but now Cohen doesn't let it bother him.

While talking to Variety, Cohen stated that he doesn't "really think about" the situation. Dubbed the "reality reckoning," it hasn't brought much of a change to the network or its franchise. “My job is always focusing on making the shows that I produce – and as I said a year ago, and I’ll say it again now — I am so proud to partner with incredible production companies.” Cohen went on to talk about how there are systems put in place at Bravo to help with the mental health of their stars.

Andy Cohen Defends His Position

He said, “I am proud of the systems that we had in place a year ago, and I’m proud of the systems that we have in place now that are built to look after people’s mental health and also produce absolutely great television that people around the world love.” Cohen went on to cite an interview that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay did where she called her show "important for women" and a bit of "feminist" media. Cohen used that as a way of talking about what the thinks is important in the franchise. He said “it really reiterates for me everything that is important for me about this show, and it drowns out the nonsense that can be a byproduct of it.”

Cohen didn't have a nice response for Frankel when asked about the former star of The Real Housewives of New York. Frankel had been leading the charge on the reality reckoning. It was to the point that Cohen even admitted on Watch What Happens Live that he never wanted to see Frankel again. So when he was asked about Frankel in the Variety piece and whether he'd heard from her, he said “I don’t really pay attention. She’s very active on TikTok; I’m not on TikTok.” You can see Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and on his Sirius XM show. The Real Housewives franchises are available to stream on Peacock.

