The Big Picture The drama on Season 14 of RHONJ put the future of the franchise in limbo due to a fractured cast.

Bringing back original cast members like Jacqueline or Dina could save the show from decline.

The past relationships and drama between the original cast members hold the key to revitalizing the series.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has caused so much tension that the future of the franchise is in complete limbo. After years of animosity, tension, and drama like never before, the current state of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has proved that a fractured cast can alter how the show is viewed. Yes, viewers love seeing drama, but they also need some reprieve from the constant bickering and taking downs. And one of the few ways to salvage The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be to look to the past and invite the OGs back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been entertaining fans since 2009. Following the lavish lives of the women in the Garden State, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has brought constant drama and some of the most memorable moments in the entire The Real Housewives Cinematic Universe. With Teresa Giudice as the only remaining original cast member, the series has featured new women in the mix that have fed into the various ongoing storylines. With the Giudice-Gorga saga reaching its tipping point, the lingering effects have caused a massive domino effect. It's time to spot the cascade and reinvigorate the show that launched a thousand memes.

Why the Past Is Important for the Future

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey first debuted, the series focused on a large Italian family. It was the Manzo family. The main cast included Caroline Manzo, her sister Dina Manzo, and their sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita. Pulling inspiration from big Jersey families on television like The Sopranos, this clan became the center of the show. Caroline and Dina were married to brothers Albert Manzo and Tommy Manzo, respectively. Jacqueline is married to Caroline and Dina's brother, Chris Laurita. In addition to the Manzo family, the series also featured a much more mellow Teresa Giudice and the first villain of the Garden State, Danielle Staub.

In those early seasons, The Real Housewives of New Jersey watched how television amplified family drama. In recent memory, many viewers have been familiar with the drama of the Gorgas and Giudices, but the first family splintering came from the Manzos. For this family, many of them decided that it was best for them to pull the plug on being on television if there was any hope of salvaging any relationships. As time has gone by, even time away from the screen hasn't been best for their family. With a new version of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in desperate need, perhaps it's time for a comeback. Could a return from someone like Jacqueline or Dina revitalize the series?

Jacqueline Laurita Has the Key to Some Secrets

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey began, the women of the cast were exactly what the program called for. They defined the real in the title. These were real women sharing their lives and families for our entertainment. For Jacqueline Laurita, she was one of the truest and most authentic cast members. She may have had an unattainable life of money, but there was something about her that was relatable. She spent much of her time wanting to believe the truth within the friend group. She felt the pain when she was betrayed. She shared her beautiful family with the world, which allowed her to become an incredible spokesperson on autism because of her youngest son, Nicholas. Jacqueline remained with the show for five seasons, before leaving and returning a season later. She said it would be for good, but Jacqueline is quite aware of where all the bodies are buried. Since Bravolebrities have lives beyond the screen, through the media, Jacqueline has recently been making headlines about some of the secrets she's been holding onto.

When Jacqueline left after Season 7, she did not leave on good terms with Teresa Giudice. After time apart, the two have rekindled their friendship having reunited in Las Vegas in 2023. Jacqueline and her family live in California now, but her long-distance friendship with Teresa seems to be thriving. She even had a message for those concerned about her regarding this friendship. She has stated, "We are enjoying ourselves. To the people that are genuinely concerned that Teresa is using me and/or that she'll hurt me again, I appreciate your concern, but please stop worrying!" Despite living blissfully in California, she states that she's in a different stage in her life. But could a plea from Andy Cohen and co help convince her to return to the show in some capacity? As they say, money talks!

While some fans and critics believe the rekindling of this friendship is due to her desire to return, perhaps another run on the show may actually be in Teresa's favor. With Teresa losing allies left and right, Teresa could use an old friend who had displayed loyalty to her like very few had before. While Jacqueline is on the same page as Teresa about Melissa, Jacqueline has never been seen as malicious. But surely a little coercing from her new old friend could rattle the narrative. Jacqueline has recently come clean about blaming Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga for their initial rift. Take it for what it is, on Teresa's podcast, Jacqueline revealed that with people in her ear, she felt that it was important to unite the families to make filming better, but it backfired and pushed Teresa away from her. Yet, their reconciliation has allowed them to pick off where they left off. With Jacqueline against Melissa, a reprisal on the show could benefit Teresa, but does it benefit the viewers to rehash the family drama that has seemingly ended? Or maybe she'll cross over to The Real Housewives of Orange County since that's her new zip code.

Perhaps the most surprising development of this newfound re-friendship is how Jacqueline's daughter, Ashlee Holmes, feels about it. She's letting them be, but she knows they're all adults. Let them be. Even though her mom is Team Jacqueline, Ashlee is Team Melissa. Or at least that's who her personality vibes with. Ashlee has always been a unique character on the show. While kids were very much off-limits for most of the fourteen seasons, Ashlee was never shy in getting involved in the drama. This development could amplify just how complicated family drama is. If mother and daughter can't even get on the same page, how can the viewers really know who to support?

Dina Manzo Has Always Been a Sleeper for Drama