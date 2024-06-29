When being on a reality TV show, many people who have had the opportunity to be a part of the show have been through an itch of wanting to be in a relationship with a costar or even have the chance to showcase their relationship on camera. With Bravo reality stars, the instances may differ depending on the show they are a part of. If they are someone from The Real Housewives franchise, the best case scenario is there will already be a relationship in place, but sometimes the ladies may be in the middle of a divorce or finding their next husband. With the younger casts, it all depends on what point they are in their lives, because they could be looking for a relationship, being in one, trying to get out of one, or going to the next step in their relationships.

Even though some of the relationships shown on TV may look happy, it is very hard to keep a relationship and for it to work if cameras constantly surround the couple. Still, when a relationship works, the couple can forget about the filming and focus on each other. Many relationships have been shown on Bravo, and most of them have pulled at viewers' heartstrings to continue working through their relationships because they are seen as #couplegoals. It can be tough to continue achieving the goals that many viewers strive to achieve. From housewives to charmers, many of these "Bravolebrities" have shown that they will do anything to make their relationships work and showcase why they are seen as the best in the network.

10 Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has shown her fair share of relationships during her time on the show and has kept it real about their status. Viewers know she has always had a good relationship with her ex-husband Frank Catania Sr after their divorce, and she moved on to dating David Prince. Still, ultimately, their relationship ended because he couldn't commit to the next steps in their relationship and ended up living with Frank. Dolores has never been afraid of being open about her relationship, and she knows what she wants, so when she met Irish man Paulie Connell, it was love at first sight for the two. The couple began dating in 2021, and Paulie explained how he felt when he met her while waiting in line at the Apple Store. "For you guys that don't know this, I met this amazing woman in this photograph over a year ago. We met at an Apple Store without cameras, fans, crowds, or makeup. Just two people waiting [in line] to get their phones fixed. I didn't know about reality, celebrity status, or any of the above when I met this beautiful woman. Oh boy, but I do now. LOL."

Paulie is a very private person, which Dolores needs, and also someone not accustomed to the reality TV lifestyle. They have shown they are a beautiful couple that loves and supports each other. They are one of Jersey's best couples because Paulie also doesn't get involved in the drama of housewives, and he understands he shouldn't be involved. The only thing that would make the two even more perfect is finding out when they will tie the knot. Still, until that day happens, the two will continue to grow their businesses together and strengthen their relationship.

9 Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa

'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Even though viewers have only known Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa for one season, it was clear why they made such a great couple. With relationships, it may be a typical thing to want to be with their partners 24/7, but what Jessel and Pavit showed is how much they not only trust each other, but also showed viewers what it's like to have a healthy relationship without having to be with each other all the time. It seemed this was an issue with the Real Housewives of New York City ladies because they would question why Pavit constantly wanted to be out of the country rather than spend time with his family.

Ultimately, Jessel decided to end all the talking the ladies were doing and wanted them not to make it a bigger deal than it was. The couple still showed that they had each other's backs, which showed the basis of their relationship, which was their great friendship. Seeing a couple truly be themselves without worrying about what everyone else thought was refreshing in a Real Housewives setting. Besides, their relationship is not only seen as a goal by viewers but also by Vogue Magazine since they covered their beautiful wedding.

8 James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

'Vanderpump Rules'

As the guy yelled, "We want more cosmopolitan, PUMPTINI," it seemed that the next girlfriend with James Kennedy would be someone with the same amount of energy. To the viewer's surprise, though, he meets Ally Lewber. She is very different from James personality-wise and has been the best thing to have happened to him. Throughout his time in Vanderpump Rules, James has been through various relationships, and they have been very rocky and have not been helpful to James in his personal life when dealing with his sobriety.

Once Ally came into his life, he decided to change for the better because he cared for her and the future he wanted to create with her. James has always had a loud personality, but thanks to Ally, he has toned down his loudness and shown a more mature side, making viewers fall in love with him even more. Thanks to Ally being by his side, he can continue his reign as the number one guy in the group.

7 Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle

'Southern Charm'

Even though their relationship may still be fairly new, Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's relationship has been loved since its debut on Season 7 of the show. She didn't show too much of how the relationship started, but during Charm's latest season, it could be seen as one that has a lot of love.

A big change in Madison made her calmer and less of the activated person she had been during previous seasons. Sure, her relationship with Austen Kroll activated her, but while being with Brett, she has been seen as more self-aware of everyone's feelings. A moment that made viewers respect the couple even more was when they saw how they handled having LeCroy's son go through issues at his school and the two of them coming together to give him love and affection when he needed it the most.

6 Kandi Burruss Tucker and Todd Tucker

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

To be in a successful marriage, it's not always about love but also about having passions that will help the couple grow financially and become even closer. This is true with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker. The couple has been together for ten years, and they did not have an easy journey when they first got together with Kandi's mom, Momma Joyce, questioning Todd about why he wanted to be with her daughter. Kandi, being such a family person, struggled with seeing two important go at each other, but this situation made her and Todd closer because they realized how much they truly loved each other. Any other man would've probably walked away from having a mother-in-law meddle so much, but Todd knew how much she meant to Kandi and decided to prove her wrong.

Not only did Todd prove Mama Joyce wrong, but he also helped her by opening a restaurant with her sisters. Kandi and Todd have grown their empire thanks to Kandi's career in the music industry and Todd's skills as an entrepreneur. The two have again opened restaurants, Broadway plays, movies, and Kandi's music career. They are a powerhouse and getting closer and closer to being EGOTs.

5 Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge

'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

Tamra Judge's journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County did not start with her now-husband, Eddie Judge, but because she was on the show and went through her divorce, she would've never met him. When Tamra met Eddie, she was at a low point. But having him around showed her that she could have a second chance at love, and it would be with him. He has been the perfect person for her because he has always had Tamra's back, no matter what. He has shown his loyalty to his wife, such as when he befriended Vicki Gunvalson after Brooks Ayer's cancer scandal. Not only has he always had her back, but he has also been the one to have told her when she is wrong in a situation and can bring her back to reality.

Their relationship proved to be strong also when they had their fitness studio together and had been able to go through working with each other. Opening businesses with partners can be hard, but they proved to have made it work until the end. Not only that, but they also proved they followed the "through sickness and health" vow, as Tamra had been with Eddie through his health issues.

4 Meredith Marks and Seth Marks

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Starting a show with no relationship and now being one of the fan-favorite couples in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a big change. Still, Meredith Marks and Seth Marks have shown if there is true love in a relationship, they will do anything to save it. At the franchise's beginning, the couple were estranged and were even thinking about going through a divorce. Seth was traveling, and Meredith built her empire in Salt Lake City. Still, they both knew that they loved each other enough to work out their differences and not go through their divorce.

Now, the couple is closer than ever and has become fan-favorite because they are both a perfect couple that balances each other out. Besides being such a great couple, they are amazing as parents, as shown on RHOSLC when they supported their son Brooks Marks with his fashion line. Seeing they could work out their differences, they decided to also start a podcast called Hanging by a Thread in which they "uncover the secrets behind how they saved their marriage and avoided losing half of their s**t."

3 Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow

'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

The relationship between Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow is one to be admired because they balance each other so well. On one side, you have Heather, a planner who loves to be organized; on the other, Dr. Dubrow likes some more go-with-the-flow vibes. They balance each other out and can always bring out the best in each other. They have just celebrated their 25th anniversary, which shows how much love there is between them and their family. Even though they have gone through their issues of being busy all the time, the two have still found ways to be with each other and the family as much as possible.

Having them back on The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a great feeling for viewers because they have seen their relationship improve yearly and loved how their family has grown since they first saw their children when they were younger. The family they have built is also admirable and shows what great parents they have been to their kids. Also, it is nice to see someone like Terry Dubrow back on the show as someone who is a ride-or-die for his wife.

2 Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'Vanderpump Rules'

When it comes to soulmates, Bravo viewers can easily say Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd take the crown for soulmates on the network because of how long they have been together. Not only have they been together for so many years, but they have also proven to be able to work together with the many businesses they have opened together. Ken has proven he loves it when his wife takes center stage, whether on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules. Ken understands this is all because of her and will respect her moment. The couple works so well together because there is not only love, but they are comfortable with each other, always showing their true selves.

It has also been admirable to see how much love Ken has for Lisa because he has always stood up for her during any arguments on her shows and has never backed down to protect her. Thanks to Ken, viewers now have the iconic "Goodbye Kyle" and "I can't believe about Tom and Raquel" scenes. Lisa knew she had found her soulmate not only because they loved each other but also because of their support for each other, in their businesses, and with their charity work with animal rescues.