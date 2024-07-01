The Big Picture Bravo to create a show featuring nepo babies from popular Housewives franchises.

Confirmed participants include Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Arianna Bierman, and Riley Burruss.

The show's premise is to see these young adults' efforts to make it in New York City.

Trends change every day, and there has been a massive influx of nepotism, which has become more normal throughout the entertainment industry. The Oxford Language defines nepotism as "the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives, friends, or associates, especially by giving them jobs." In recent years, there has been a spur of nepo babies in Hollywood. Their privilege has garnered many side eyes. And now, Bravo is cashing in on the nep-babies trend with a new reality show.

The network announced earlier this year during the NBC Upfronts the many shows that will be released next year and seasons that have been picked up, including Making It In Manhattan. The show's premise is to see how six different young adults strive to make it in New York City. What was left out from the show's summary is that it would include the kids of key stars of The Real Housewives franchises who have made their mark in Bravo.

Who Is Featured In 'Making It in Manhattan?'

With such a huge spark of finding out more about nepo babies, it seemed like a smart move for Bravo to create a show surrounding the most famous nepo babies in the network. It has now been confirmed since they have been seen filming. The cast includes Gia Giudice, daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice, Brooks Marks, who is the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks, and Real Housewives of Atlanta Arianna Bierman and Riley Burruss who are the daughters of Kim Zolciack and Kandi Burruss, respectively.

The cast will film throughout the Big Apple throughout the summer. New York and recently attended one of the Countess Luann De Lesseps cabaret shows with Meredith Marks also in attendance. Besides these famous Bravo kids, it has also been revealed but not confirmed that the four of them could be joined by Gia's sister, Milania Giudice, Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, and Rachel Roy's daughter, Ava Dash.

Gia and Brooks, respectively, have shown they have what it takes to be on a show of this caliber since they have both had the chance to make their marks while having arguments with some of the ladies of their mom's shows. It is unknown when the show will be released, but it'll be interesting to see how the alliances will be formed and even if the famous moms will step in at some point on their show.

