As momentum builds for the unionization of reality stars amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, a letter has been sent to NBCUniversal and Bravo on behalf of reality cast members, condemning the studios for binding stars to NDAs which leave them unable to speak out about unlawful conduct. The alleged misconduct includes racism, sexism, and sexual violence, among other allegations. The letter, which was sent by attorney Bryan Freedman, calls the agreements "draconian," and says the studios are responsible for "wrongdoing greater than previously believed."

The letter claims that the NDAs which the reality stars are forced to sign violates California law, as they prohibit cast members from disclosing witnessed wrongdoing. The law firm's investigation led to "the inescapable conclusion that NBC and its production partners are grappling with systemic rot for which [disclosure] is the first necessary remedial measure," but this has been made impossible due to "the draconian terms of NBC's contracts with its cast and crew." The agreements demand "onerous confidentiality provisions coupled with ruinous penalties for breach," and the letter claims the studio "has been wielding these contractual terms like a sword" in order to ensure silence.

The alleged misconduct not only includes the aforementioned racism, sexism and sexual violence, but also revenge porn, child labor violations, forced intoxication of cast members, as well as psychological, emotional and physical abuse. Freedman seeks to have the reality stars fully released from the NDAs, but at a minimum measure have them made able to publicly discuss illegal conduct witnessed during productions. Freedman, alongside co-counsel Mark Geragos, had recently spoken out against NBC, alleging that cast members are exploited for a variety of reasons, including mental illness, as they are subjected to "grotesque and depraved mistreatment." The initial letter sent to the studio also alleged "deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability by plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep."

Reality Stars are Fighting for Fairer Treatment

This is the latest attempt to seek out fair treatment from studios for reality television stars, as tensions have heightened amidst the ongoing strikes. While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are striking for issues such as protection against AI tools and fairer payment, reality stars are also speaking out regarding unfair pay. Ex-Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has led the charge, calling for the unionization of reality stars, as she condemned studios for not paying cast members residual payments - despite how massive their shows may become. She shared that she was paid only $7250 to appear on the hit Brave show, and didn't receive any further payment, despite the show's success.

Frankel's comments were backed by fellow Real Housewives star Nene Leakes, as well as SAG-AFTRA, who released a statement in which they said "We encourage any reality performers and/or members to reach out to SAG-AFTRA’s Entertainment Contracts Department so that we may work together toward the protection of the reality performers ending the exploitative practices that have developed in this area and to engage in a new path to Union coverage."