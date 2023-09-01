The Big Picture Bravo producers have a history of stepping in to alter events during filming, such as intervening to prevent inappropriate behavior or handling legal issues.

In a recent episode of Below Deck Down Under, Bravo producers quickly responded to crew member Luke Jones engaging in inappropriate behavior, protecting another cast member from potential harm.

The production team of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City dealt with a SWAT team showing up during filming due to cast member Jen Shah's legal troubles, highlighting how producers become part of the cast and break reality TV rules.

Whether it's Denise Richards calling for producers with her famous "Bravo, Bravo, f-ing Bravo" line on Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s production team dealing with police officers in search of Jen Shah, or recent news of Below Deck Down Under's production stepping in to handle sexual misconduct on board, Bravo producers have made it their business to alter certain course of events while filming. They've made themselves noticeable from time to time wherever the cast is having their candid moments. During recent episodes six and seven of Below Deck Down Under, Bravo producers were quick to catch on to crew member Luke Jones engaging in inappropriate behavior during a sudden power cut.

Jones, at the time Bosun of the yacht, was caught on camera wearing a bath towel approaching staff member Margot Sisson’s dorm when she was asleep in her bunk bed. One of the sound supervisors, along with Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, immediately caught on to the situation and came with other members of the production team to fend him off and close the door after exiting to prevent him from coming back in. This did not seem accidental as they were willing to step in on Margot’s defense and avoid any possible traumatic outcome that could have impacted the cast and triggered viewers.

1 The Below Deck Down Under's Production Team Did Not Go Unnoticed

After the typical alcohol-fueled Below Deck celebration, the crew had returned to the yacht and Chief Aesha was the first to help Margot to her bed. During the outage, it was the supervisor who reached her bedroom asking Jones to remove himself from Margot's bunk bed while trying to hold the door open saying, "Luke! Luke! We gotta get you outta here. I gotta get you outta here because she's going to bed." Jones then tried to shut the door on him and the supervisor stopped him yelling "Open it! Open it" until the situation was diffused and power came back.

Something not uncommon considering Bravo’s production team has had to step into the camera frame or be heard through a microphone before. Captain Jason Chambers shared his thoughts via Instagram on August 9: “Hi everybody. I’m sure you’re digesting episodes six and seven as I am. I’ve had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations; some not so lucky of the outcome, so my heart goes out to them. I’d like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in..." In another episode, Laura Bileskalne was called out for her inappropriate advances towards cast mate Adam Kodra. Bileskalne recently issued and apology via Instagram. "My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize."

Despite it being nearly a year since the events were filmed, both Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were fired from their roles on the Northern Sun Yacht for their misconduct towards other castmates. And since the topic of possible assault is still recent and was a sensitive point for many viewers, and while many appreciated the teams prompt intervention, others disapproved for the lack of any warnings at the beginning of the episodes. Later, Executive Producer of the show Nadine Rajabi stated that "...we had our producer that ran down in that moment and went in. It was a valiant effort of the production crew of going there and also, like having somebody strong to actually go in."

2 When Denise Richards Summoned 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Producers

During the span of Richard’s second appearance on RHOBH for Season 10, Richards was noticed juggling health and other jobs she was taking on at the time of filming. The actress was confronted mid-season by Kyle Richards as to why her actions didn’t add up to her showing up late to set and as to what her excuses had been. Denise took it personally and later alleged that by stating “Bravo, Bravo, f-ing Bravo”, on camera, anything that was said would be eventually cut out in the final episode. In the middle of a back-and-forth with Kyle, she took her chances and looked into the camera, calling one of the producers to come over. “I’m done guys. Stop. Kyle, we’re not doing this…. Then I’m going to have Chris come over. I am going to go nuts... I need Chris Cullen or I’m out!” To which one of the producers came in beside their dinner table and yelled: “Denise, you worked in the morning and you came late. We know it all. Do not worry about it. Get back to reality.”

The moment was later discussed in that season’s reunion episode which was filmed mid-pandemic, and she alleged that it was either Kyle Richards or Lisa Rinna who had told her about the “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” safe words. Kyle stated in one of her interviews: “Season one, whenever the camera guys would put their cameras down to change their discs, the women would all take that opportunity to powder their nose… and then when the cameras would go up, we would quickly joke and say like ‘No, no, no. Hey, Hi Andy Cohen… ´Bravo, Bravo, Bravo, Bravo´ because we didn’t want them using us powdering our nose.”

3 When 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's' Production Team Dealt With NYPD

Jen Shah’s wire fraud scandal (now ongoing prison sentence), ended up overshadowing Season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City circa 2021, when a SWAT team showed up in the middle of filming right before the housewives were about to take off on a ski trip. At the time, speculation about Shah’s legal affairs had just started and no official hearings had happened. As per footage of the housewives on the sprinter van, Shah was quickly given a heads-up by a call to her cellphone asking her to leave the place due to her husband Coach Shah’s health complications. Producers were quick to step in after Jen had left and told the officers that Jen was OK and that she had gone to see her husband at the hospital. Also noteworthy, is the footage of a cameraman sitting with them inside the van showing his wide lens and equipment on full display.

Although this isn’t the first time Bravo producers have stepped into the silver screen and joined the action, editors have even inserted producers' questions when talking to Bravo stars from behind the camera in their interview segments. Sometimes camera crew will show up by accident around corners reflected on shiny surfaces or chasing down a cast member who is pacing out of a dramatic situation. It’s almost impossible to leave them out of specific instances where they almost become part of the cast. They partake in the action that unfolds on screen breaking reality TV rules and giving Bravos audiences the delightful hyper realism they deserve.