Who's ready for the Ultimate Girls Trip to jail? Between screaming matches and charity dinners and more screaming matches, many of the women of Bravo's The Real Housewives have also had time to do a stint in prison. There are enough women who have been arrested and served time that they could make up an entire cast of The Real Housewives. Besides the sheer quantity of criminal housewives, many of them are the women who brought the drama to their series. We are ready for a spin-off of The Real Housewives with all the women from the franchise who have done jail time.

Beginning nearly twenty years ago, The Real Housewives of Orange County started the franchise with a bang and started a whole new culture within reality television. Documenting the messy private and professional lives of the affluent women in Orange County, the show was just the beginning. Now, there are 11 American editions, 21 international editions, and 27 spin-offs, including Vanderpump Rules. With all these spin-offs, what harm could one more really do?

Real Housewives, Real Stars, and Real Prison Time

Image via Bravo

Now, there is a difference between jail time and real prison time. Many housewives in the franchise have gone to jail, but only a few have been sentenced to hard time. Starting with Teresa Giudice, a woman who helped make The Real Housewives of New Jersey iconic and served nearly a year for fraud. Giudice promised drama, and she always delivered, even shoving reunion host Andy Cohen during a freakout on Watch What Happens Live. The reunion with her children showed exactly how much she had changed because of her time in jail.

Jen Shah was arrested in 2021 during one of the best episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Her guilty plea to her role in an alleged telemarketing scheme to scam people out of their retirement got her six years in prison, but it has been reduced again. Jen Shah will be out by November 2026, just in time to debut in a criminal version of The Real Housewives. The newest addition to this exclusive criminal housewives club is Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Huger has just been sentenced to one year in prison for a DUI and DWI, meaning she'll be out before Jen Shah.

There Have Been Smaller Real Housewives Arrests