When it comes to Bravo, fans go hard. Whether you're hooked on the lavish lives of the world's favorite housewives or enjoy the antics of yachties, Bravo knows reality like few others. Bravo has become the mecca for docu follow reality television. With countless iterations of The Real Housewives and Below Deck, the network has dominated the "Best of" lists for years.

This year, the network saw some major changes in personnel. Some shows had new leads, while a spin-off became the unofficial replacement for the original. It's time to celebrate the biggest moments in Bravo reality TV, many of which dominated the conversation at the time. Indeed, now it's time to focus on those Bravo moments that got us talking around the proverbial water cooler.

10 Kristen Kish Makes Hosting Debut

'Top Chef' (2006-Present)

Following the departure of Padma Lakshmi as host of Top Chef, a winning alum took the helm to great acclaim. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish officially became the host of Season 21, Top Chef: Wisconsin. Alongside judges, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Kish was able to perfectly integrate herself into the well-oiled machine of the hit Bravo culinary competition series.

Kish has maintained the aura of the program, keeping the tone alive. Despite being new, Kish kept the infamous "Pack your knives and go" send-off. Her experience as a former competitor offered a warm and supportive presence to the chefs. The new host has ushered in a new era of Top Chef, and fans are eager to see how she continues to perform.

9 The Last Supper

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' (2009-Present)

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was divisive, to say the least. The ladies of the Garden State were in such a state of disarray the animosity caused Bravo to improvise with an unusual and unfortunate "reunion" at the end of the season. Having seen the final scene from the season, it makes sense why the women had separate viewing parties in place of the reunion. Dolores Catania was eager to have a gathering at Rails for the women to speak their minds and say their peace. Well, it went off the rails.

The Last Supper was a set-up for disaster. Between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin and their flying glassware, the pose-off between feuding sisters-in-laws Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and Jackie Goldschneider finally coming clean about her part with Louie Ruelas' ex, this episode was monumental. Unfortunately, the following replacement reunion was a snoozefest. With the fate of Season 15 still in limbo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be over as we know it.

8 Captain Kerry Joins The Flagship Series

'Below Deck' (2013-Present)

2024 has been a year of change on Bravo. When it comes to departures, one of the biggest came when Captain Lee Rosbach, the Daddy of the Sea, left Below Deck. Having been the face of the flagship series for ten seasons, fans were nervous about how his replacement would handle the helm.

Fortunately, Below Deck was placed in capable hands with Below Deck Adventure alum Captain Kerry Titheradge steering the yacht for Season 11. Captain Kerry had a strong working relationship with long-running Chief Stew Fraser Olender. His ability to keep a firm hand while still maintaining the spark that his predecessor brought has made Captain Kerry the right choice to lead the series into the next chapter.

7 Captain Sandy Gets Engaged

'Below Deck Mediterranean' (2016-Present)

Captain Sandy Yawn had a near-perfect season on Below Deck Mediterranean. Even though there were some close calls, Captain Sandy kept the same crew from start to finish and welcomed Chief Stew Aesha Scott back with open arms. But the highlight of her season was watching her beautiful proposal to her partner, Leah Shafer.

Fans love love, so seeing the divisive reality personality bear her soul and wanting to make the proposal perfect was a joy to watch. While it almost went off without a hitch, having the crew present to witness the love was one of the most special parts. Fans watched the nuptials on the show, which, of course, happened on a yacht.