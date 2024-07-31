Bravo is the go-to network for viewers looking to peek into the world of lavish lifestyles and gossipy entertainment. From the world-renowned Real Housewives franchise, to the global phenomenon that is Vanderpump Rules, to luxury lifestyle series like Million Dollar Listing, the network knows its audience is interested in wealthy lifestyles and diva dynamics. The network now covers a range of dynamic workplaces in their reality TV programming, from bars and restaurants to mega-yachts, always with a dash of luxury voyeurism wherever they can.

The network certainly knows how to capitalize on a successful concept like the Real Housewives franchise, constantly establishing new cities where a wealthy group of ladies wants to take a crack at reality TV stardom. But the network has more to offer than just their most popular titles. There are many hidden gems on the network as well that occasionally get overshadowed in the noise caused by the other dominant series on the network. Even within the ever-popular Real Housewives franchise, there are underappreciated series. Here are the 10 most underrated series on Bravo.

10 'NYC Prep'

Created by Liz Alderman and Matt O'Brien

Image via Bravo

This one season wonder came out in 2009, but when it comes to the voyeuristic urge to get a true sense of the bratty elitism found in the wealthy Manhattan prep school scene. NYC Prep followed a group of young and spoiled teenagers as they prepared to move on from prep-school to university. Plus, the life of one girl who attended public school and whose mom seems pleasantly sensible in contrast to the jet-setting parents of her daughter's cohort. There is plenty of 1% voyeurism as the group moves from social events like New York Fashion Week, to vacation get-away locations like Cancun and the Hamptons, to a tour of the elite space of Harvard University.

And true to any Bravo series, drama is ever-present. There are friendship feuds, personal vendettas, and not-so-secret crushes as the group shares their lives on camera. Pitched as the "real-life Gossip Girl," the Bravo series certainly hit the mark. All with its fair share of panoramic shots of the New York City skyline. And any reality TV re-watch from the aughts is chock-full of technology nostalgia, watching the teens tap away at their Blackberries will scratch that particular itch.

NYC Prep (2009) Release Date June 23, 2009 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch On Apple TV

9 'Texicanas'

Created by Anna Rodzinski

Image via Bravo

Texicanas seems like a 2019 test series for a Bravo Real Housewives franchise set in San Antonio, Texas. The series follows a group of socialites who like to celebrate Texas-style, big and bold and especially loud. All while celebrating their Mexican heritage.

The series has a unique twist for a luxury lifestyle reality series, as the story unfolds with narration from Queen Bee socialite Penny Ayarzagoitia. Her story-telling shapes the season, providing context for the shifting relationship dynamics within the group.

Texicanas (2019) Release Date May 7, 2019 Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch On Apple TV

8 'Winter House'

Created by Zack DeZon

Image via Bravo

The sister-series to the successful series Summer House is often overshadowed by its more popular summer-romp sibling. So much so that when it originally premiered, it was with the title Summer House: Winter Charm. Although it shares a premise and cast members with the popular summer series, Winter House lagged in its third season, causing the network to announce it would be putting the series "on pause" for the time being, as they reassess how to update the current format to increase interest. As loyal viewers of the network will know, the "on pause" lingo is never a positive sign, as Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley can attest to, as the term took on a life of its own after producer Andy Cohen used the phrase to describe Dorinda not being asked back to the series.

Winter House is underrated exactly because of its close ties to the series it spins off from. The close ties between the cast members gained valuable context by showing them vacationing together in the "off-season" as well. The third season strayed too far from the mark by branching out to a host of new cast members from other Bravo franchises like Below Deck and Family Karma. In theory, introducing a new cast member acts as a way to inject new intrigue into a share-house, as they get to know their new roommates, and the audience gets to see a new dynamic play out. But in the first two seasons, there was always a strong balance between new cast being introduced as they integrated into a group largely formed by the Summer House crew.

The first two seasons of Winter House provided valuable context that shaped the seasons of Summer House to come. The fan-favorite romance between Summer House star Ciara Miller and West Wilson in Season 9 had such an impact largely because of the contrast he made with Southern Charm alum Austen Kroll, whom Ciara met in Season 1 of Winter House. West appeared to be more Loverboy than man-baby, which got viewers' hopes up that Ciara might finally have found the kind of relationship she deserved (spoiler...she did not). And watching the romance between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover unfold over their time on Summer House and Southern Charm is all the more satisfying knowing that Paige turned down an opportunity to date Italian heart-throb Andrea Denver to pursue the lovable sewing magnate instead. Although it may be in need of a "pause" to get its bearings, Winter House's contribution to Bravo lore should not be ignored.

Winter House Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 20, 2021 Cast Amanda Batula , Jason Cameron , Craig Conover , Kyle Cooke , Andrea Denver , Paige DeSorbo , Luke Gulbranson , Lindsay Hubbard , Gabrielle Kniery , Austen Kroll , Ciara Miller Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Expand

7 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard'

Executive Produced by Lorraine Haughton-Lawson

Image via Bravo TV

Fans of the Summer House franchise should know what they are missing by not tuning into Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Where Summer House takes its New York vacationers to the Hamptons each year, for two seasons the friends of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard brings Bravo viewers to the historic Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, known for its traditions that emanate from the Black community that set down roots there.

The series follows the friendship group of newlywed Jasmine Cooper, as she attempts to mix friendships from different stages of her life under one roof for the summer. The series is severely underrated, especially considering all it has to contribute in terms of diversity on the Bravo network. Bravo is sorely in need of series that feature demographics other than wealthy white women, and by foregrounding this wild group of young Black professionals, including the undeniably talented and LGBTQ advocate, Preston Mitchum, the series played a much-needed role in diversifying what communities are enabled to tell stories on the network. Despite its hilarious cast of misfit friends, and all the work it does in helping to diversify the network's perspective, this underappreciated gem has also been put "on pause" for the foreseeable future.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (2024) Release Date May 7, 2023 Cast Nick Arrington , Jasmine Ellis Cooper , Silas Cooper , Jordan Emanuel , Bria Fleming , Shanice Henderson , Amir Lancaster , Jason Lyke , Preston Mitchum , Summer Marie Thomas Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Creator(s) Shanae Humphrey Streaming Service(s) Bravo Expand

Watch on Apple TV

6 'Real Girlfriends in Paris'

Executive Produced by Rich Bye, Rahel Tennione, and Brarrie Bernstein

Image via Bravo

Real Girlfriends in Paris is a chic series that follows a young group of American ex-pats as they live their most fabulous lives in Paris, France. The series takes the premise of Real Housewives and applies it to a group of young women taking on careers, friendship, and romance in the City of Lights.

No matter how they came to Paris, the young women are all at the early stages of their respective careers, providing a significant amount of workplace drama and personal development stories. The friend group is also composed of several strong personalities, which ensures lots of diva dynamics and glib gossip to entertain along the way.

Real Girlfriends in Paris Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 5, 2022 Cast Victoria Zito , Anya Firestone , Emily Gorelik , Margaux Lignel , Kacey Margo , Adja Toure Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Cinematographer Aaron Torres Distributor Bravo! Producer Candice Francis Production Company Goodbye Pictures Number of Episodes 10 Expand

5 'Married to Medicine'

Created by Mariah Huq

Image via Bravo

Married to Medicine is underappreciated not only on the Bravo network, but as an example of workplace reality TV overall. The group of Atlanta women are either doctors themselves, or they are married to or are dating a doctor. There has never been a season of Married to Medicine that under performs. Each year, the cast has shared their friendships, romantic relationships, and their work and family lives. The incredibly dynamic group of hard-working women have never lacked for drama, much of it stirred up by series star Quad Webb over the years. However, what makes the series so exemplary is the example it sets of repairing the relationships that get damaged.

The friendship between Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore has been an enduring bright light on the series, though on occasion even the best behaved of the women find themselves at odds. When the pair end up fracturing their friendship in any way, they also model having mature and healthy conversations about their relationship once they do begin to repair things. To keep things interesting, the series has a professional pot-stirrer whose daylight occupation is dentistry, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The group also includes Toya Bush-Harris, married to Dr. Eugene Harris, whose big-heart and short-temper always guarantee that she will steal the scene.

Married To Medicine Release Date March 24, 2013 Cast Jackie Walters , Simone Whitmore , Toya Bush-Harris , Quad Webb Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

Watch On Fubo

4 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

Created by Scott Dunlop

Image via Bravo

While the Real Housewives franchise is wildly successful, its audience has occasionally proved reluctant to embrace new iterations. The women of Real Housewives of Dubai are an accomplished group of beautiful and wealthy women, giving glam, luxury, and everything one could ever hope for from any version of the franchise. Season 1 introduced Nina Ali, the richest ever Housewife to grace the franchise, who elevated the list of richest Housewives to the billionaire's club.

A lady who lunches, Caroline Stanbury is a star in her own right, and her stiff-upper-lip British approach to life is evenly balanced by her quirky sense of humor. Her judgmental eye can't help but cast itself over her co-stars, often causing strife within the group, as Caroline is never one to hide her opinion. Model and fashionista Chanel Ayan elevates each scene with her custom haute couture. The pair have joined forces in Season 2, and have created lightning-in-a-bottle scenes and hilarious confessionals as their trademarks.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

3 'Shahs of Sunset'

Created by Ryan Seacrest

Image via Bravo

Shahs of Sunset follows a group of Iranian American friends living luxurious lives in Beverly Hills. The show premiered in 2012, and ran for nine seasons on the network, but it seems to have become a forgotten series that has slipped through the cracks.

The young Persian American cast come from a range of backgrounds, but are unified in their efforts to juggle careers, social lives, and cultural traditions while living their fast-paced lives in Los Angeles. The longevity of the series speaks to its fascinating cast of characters, yet it is unfortunately underrated among those available on Bravo.

Shahs of Sunset Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 11, 2012 Main Genre Reality Seasons 9 Creator(s) Ryan Seacrest

2 'Real Housewives of Miami'

Created by Scott Dunlop

Image via Peacock

The Miami Mamis were the first of the Real Housewives' franchise to be re-booted after being "on pause" for many years. The first three seasons ran on Bravo from 2011 to 2013, when the series was placed on an indefinite hiatus. In 2021, the series was revived on Bravo's sister-network, Peacock, and is still running strong. Despite a strong cast of characters, including the indomitable Larsa Pippen, the series is deeply underrated among the Real Housewives iterations.

The ladies from Miami often slip into Spanish or Spanglish, and the liveliness of their conversations make for endless entertainment. The diverse Latina ladies co-mingle their friendships as they try to maintain easy relations among the group of delightful divas. One of the remarkable things about the Miami Mamis is that, no matter how divided the group becomes over petty squabbles, when life hits one of them hard, they rally around one another like the women of no other Housewives series.

The Real Housewives of Miami Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

1 'Family Karma'

Created by Shaan Patel and Anisha Ramakrishna

Image via Bravo

Fans of this wholesome family-focused reality show know that it is a charming gem in Bravo’s crown. The very first scene of the seriously underrated Bravo series Family Karma includes a charming back-and-forth between Brian Benni and his mother, Dharma Benni, where she chides him in front of producers for using his cell phone instead of paying attention. He immediately shoots back at her: "You want me to find a girl, so I'm going to be on my phone to find a girl! I'm trying to give you guys ... you want a grandkid?" The easy bickering between mother and son, as dad scoffs and smiles on the side, encapsulates what viewers see consistently throughout the series - the solid foundation the Benni family and their cultural traditions provide to their aspiring romantic son.

We are all deprived when the Aunties from the series are not on our screens. From petty squabbles to heartwarming friendship breakthroughs, the Aunties are not only an anchor for their Indian-American community but for the show as well. We should all be so lucky as to have a group of women like this to feed us and look out for our best interests (even if they can sometimes take the gossip too far). Their insight into their community’s traditions and customs is always a highlight in any episode. And their concern over the doings of the younger generation has a way of heightening the drama.

Family Karma stars Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos' wedding and its lead-up was a main story line for Season 3. Negotiating the tricky waters of bringing two different conservative cultural backgrounds (Indian and Christian) into modern queer culture is a difficult journey that features heartbreak and healing. We have seen them struggle for recognition from family members and fight to include their queerness in their traditional communities. Now viewers are constantly begging Bravo to bring back the series so they can see the couple flourish. Family Karma has a devoted following of fans who feel the cast were taken from their screens too soon.

Family Karma Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 8, 2020 Main Genre Reality Seasons 3

KEEP READING: Every Version of 'The Real Housewives,' Ranked