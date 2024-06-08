As the temperature rises this summer, Bravo’s bringing in all the heat with new and returning favorites. On top of ongoing releases like The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9, the network recently announced the renewal of seven The Real Housewives series and renewals for several other Bravo shows.

In the meantime, audiences can spend the summer revisiting the latest seasons, which are all available to stream online. From the Hamptons in Summer House to the booming nightlife scene in Southern Hospitality, there’s something for every reality TV aficionado. From juicy confrontations to luxurious lifestyles, Bravo has covered your summer viewing.

Without further ado, here are all the new and returning shows coming to Bravo in 2024.

Renewed ‘Real Housewives’ Series

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ (Season 17)

Renewed for: Season 18

Cast: Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Taylor Armstrong

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 follows Tamra Judge as she makes a grand return after closing CUT Fitness. Shannon Storms tries to rebuild trust with Tamra, but the gossip mill spins out of control, resulting in some major trust issues. As for the other housewives, Heather Dubrow is focusing on her own life by going back to acting and purchasing a posh LA penthouse, while Gina Kirschenheiter puts on her A-game in the real estate business. Now a stay-at-home mom, Emily Simpson spends her energy supporting her daughter’s modeling career. As for the newest housewife on board, Jennifer Pedranti navigates her rocky split from her husband. While the full cast lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet, the series is officially renewed for Season 18.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Renewed for: Season 5

Cast: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Mary Cosby, Monica Garcia

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City follows Lisa Barlow as she faces the challenge of reconciling with Meredith Marks while accompanying her son’s exploration of traditional Mormonism, all while defending her lavish lifestyle against scrutiny from the women. Meanwhile, ex-Mormon Monica Garcia juggles divorce and motherhood. Heather Gay’s successes are marred by fallout from leaving the Mormon church, as Angie Katsanevas confronts rumors about her marriage with support from Lisa. As Season 5 is still in the works, the housewives are keeping things busy in their personal and professional lives.

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Renewed for: Season 7

Cast: Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Adriana De Mou, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth

Take a dip into the glitz, glam, and grit of South Beach drama in Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Health scares arise when Guerdy Abraira finds out about her breast cancer diagnosis. Lisa Hochstein, amidst her messy divorce, tries to turn over a new page in her life all while dodging rumors. Adriana De Mou seeks to reclaim her old self through music and therapy, but gossip about Alexia Nepola’s finances threatens her plans. Marysol Patton, ever the party queen, gets herself in a bunch of accusations, while Kiki Barth continues to be the group’s of comedy and comfort. As the show is officially renewed for Season 7, be sure to stick around to see who’s returning to the new season.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Renewed for: Season 16

Cast: Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross

Sip some sweet tea and indulge in some drama. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta serves up a heaping dose of Southern charm and sass. Kandi Burruss is on a mission to chase her EGOT dreams while balancing her family and supporting her husband’s ambitions. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore is bossing it up with her hair-care empire and reentering the dating scene, but her divorce woes cast a shadow over her fabulous life. As Drew Sidora’s music career is soaring, her marriage hits a sour note, leaving jaws on the floor. Most recently, Bravo confirmed a Season 16 renewal of the series, with Moore and Sidora returning. The two are joined by Porsha Williams, who is coming back to the show after taking two seasons off, and Cynthia Bailey, who previously appeared in Seasons 3-13. Cast members Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley are set to appear in Season 16 as well.

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

Renewed for: Season 15

Cast: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

From fashionistas to moguls, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City introduces six fierce and fabulous women who are taking Manhattan by storm. These housewives have conquered the concrete jungle and are ready to show the world what it means to be a boss in NYC. With their larger-than-life personalities and no-nonsense attitudes, the ladies balance their bustling careers, vibrant social lives, and juicy friendships all while having fun in the city that never sleeps. As the show’s been renewed for Season 15, all six cast members, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, are expected to return with their jam-packed shenanigans.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Renewed for: Season 14

Cast: Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Annemarie Wiley

Tensions are at an all-time high in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an attempt to grapple with fractured friendships, Dorit Kemsley leads the way by consulting with a spiritual guru, sparking soul-searching conversations among the group. Kyle Richards faces her toughest year yet, while Sutton Stracke is having trouble in the romance department despite her stellar career. As Erika Jayne fights her way through her legal battles, Dorit Kemsley has a hard time dealing with her marital woes. With Season 14 of the series confirmed and underway, Beauvais, Jayne, Kemsley, Richards, and Stracke will return for the upcoming season. The ladies will be joined by newcomer Bozoma Saint John, Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton, and Sutton’s best friend Jennifer Tilly.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Renewed for: Season 9

Cast: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Nneka Ihim

It’s another rollercoaster of wild emotions, Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac sees Gizelle Bryant spicing things up with her 16-years-young beau, Jason Cameron from Winter House. Karen Huger, hitting her “triple twenty” milestone, faces a health scare that sparks a lifestyle overhaul. New to the world of single motherhood, Ashley Darby attempts to raise her two sons all by herself. Amidst swirling cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon stands by her partner, much to the chagrin of the other housewives. As for newcomer Nneka Ihim, her budding friendships with the group are threatened by clashes with Wendy Osefo and family secrets. At the moment, Season 9 of the series' cast and filming date has been confirmed by Bravo.

Renewed Non-Housewives Bravo Shows

‘Southern Charm’

Renewed for: Season 10

Cast: Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Leva Bonaparte, Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, Rod Razavi

Season 9 of Southern Charm heats up Charleston with Shep Rose returning from Australia, eager to mend things with Taylor Ann Green. Embracing her single life, Taylor leans on Olivia Flowers for support, who’s going through her own set of trust issues after a surprising betrayal. Pondering over his romantic failures, Austen Kroll faces tense friendships amid dating gossip. Newcomers Rod Razavi and Rodrigo Reyes spice the group up, with Rod sweeping Olivia offer her feet and Rodrigo keeping everyone grounded with his level-headedness. Together with Southern Hospitality, Southern Charm is also greenlit for a Season 10 renewal.

‘Southern Hospitality'

Renewed for: Season 3

Cast: Leva Bonaparte, Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Lucía Peña, Mikel Simmons, Oisin O'Neill

Southern Hospitality Season 2 dishes out more drama, romance, and irresistible Southern charm in Charleston, South Carolina. Lena Bonaparte and her crew at Republic Garden & Lounge are ready to conquer the city’s sizzling nightlife, all while protecting their prestigious family names in a community where one misstep can echo for generations. With King Street’s nightlife booming, the competition is fiercer than ever. With demands at an all-time high, Leva expects nothing but perfection from her peers. But with rumors, cheating allegations, and past allegations in the air, Lena’s tight ship of a team is at risk of their grip. If that’s not enough, rumors of Maddi Reese’s cheating boyfriend and Joe Bradley’s steamy love triangle spell bad news. The series confirmed for a Season 3 renewal, following the aftermath of the hottest scandals in the South.

‘Summer House’

Renewed for: Season 9

Cast: Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, West Wilson

The Hamptons get a lot hotter in Season 8 of Summer House. The beloved Bravo housemates return with all-new drama, romance, and personal growth. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are deep in wedding planning, all while Radke searches for a new career passion since leaving his Loverboy days behind. Meanwhile, Kyle Cooke is expanding Loverboy, and Amanda Batula is contemplating life beyond the city. Paige DeSorbo feels she’s “too in love” with Craig, while the newly single Danielle Olivera is ready to rebuild old friendships. Ciara Miller is focusing on her personal and professional lives, and Gabby Prescod attempts to put her guard down when asking for help. Newcomer West Wilson tries to get over his commitment issues, all while Jesse goes head-to-head with a big milestone.

Recently confirmed for Season 9, the Summer House Season 8 reunion officially airs on Bravo, with Part 1 on June 6 and Part 2 on June 13. The uncensored versions of the reunion special will be available to stream on Peacock on June 7 and June 14, respectively.

‘The Valley’

Renewed for: Season 2

Cast: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham

The Valley brings the drama with Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, following a tight-knit group as they swap West Hollywood’s lavish bottle service for baby bottles in the Valley. As the two main leads dive headfirst into a new chapter of their lives, Brittany is grateful for having friends who are also experiencing parenthood. Despite Jax’s busy schedule, whether it’s tending to his role as a new father or maintaining his influence persona, he’s inspired to open up a new bar venture of his own. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the two parents. Jax and Brittany find themselves embroiled in heated arguments, eventually leading to their separation after four years of marriage. Although their holy matrimony might have ended, Bravo recently confirmed that the series has been renewed for Season 2.

Ongoing Bravo Shows

‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ Season 21

Cast: Andy Cohen

Unfiltered conversations, unexpected moments, and all the latest buzz, nothing is off-limits in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The electrifying Andy Cohen welcomes a parade of star-studded guests from entertainment, politics, and pop culture. From casual conversation on fashion, the hottest celebrity gossip, to saucy tell-alls, the talk show has featured an impressive roster of Hollywood stars, including Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14

Cast: Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Fessler

Teresa Giudice is a teary-eyed mom sending her daughter off to college in Delaware, while Dolores Catania’s romance with Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell teeters on edge with Paul deadline with his own messy divorce, and DOlores hinting she wants a ring on her finger. The real drama, however, is between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa. After the explosive Season 13 finale, the two haven’t spoken since the Gorgas skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas. With fractured relationships, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sees shifting alliances and tested friendships as the housewives pick sides. But amid the chaos, there’s no shortage of fun: from Jersey Shore shenanigans and to a family softball game, the ladies of New Jersey return with all the humor, heart, and high drama.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Season 2

Cast: Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Taleen Marie

In Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the drama is as scorching as the desert sun. The high-society housewives are back and ready to turn up the heat. From lavish dinner parties that go haywire within seconds to juggling friends old and new, loyalty is put to the test, and some relationships may be left behind in the glittering sands of Dubai. Whether it’s Al Dhani shouting “You’re all brands but no class!” to Stanbury, or Milan shading Ayan over her newfound friendship, there’s never a dull moment for these fabulous, fierce women. While OG Season 1 cast member Nina Ali will not be returning for the sophomore season, the glamorous ladies are joined by new housewife Taleen Marie.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9

Cast: Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Elena Dubaich, Johnathan Shillingford, Iain Maclean, Nathan Gallagher, Gael Cameron, Joe Bradley, Bri Muller

Be enchanted by the dazzling blue waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece. Summer sets sail as Capt. Sandy and her eclectic crew return aboard the magnificent 180-foot M/Y Mustique. But this luxury yacht comes with its fair share of challenges. Beneath the glitz and hospitality, the crew braces for unexpected hurdles from all different directions. Veteran crew member Aesha Scott is all about delivering five-star service, while newcomer Chef Jonathan, a former architect, is thrown into the deep end with sky-high culinary expectations. From managing guests’ late-night demands to tackling emergency mechanical issues that could jeopardize the voyage, Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean reveals the drama and chaos behind the scenes of a luxury yacht.

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Season 15

Cast: Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

Just when things start to pick up, the luxury real estate market in Los Angeles hits rock bottom. High interest rates, the “Mansion Tax”, and a limited inventory make for a grim outlook. But for Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor, these obstacles are just fresh challenges to conquer. Altman and his wife Heather are ambitiously expanding their empire, racing against time to secure $500 million in active listings. Flagg, on the other hand, is dealing with buyer’s remorse after impulsively purchasing his childhood dream home. Meanwhile, Tutor juggles educating first-time home buyers, co-listing a property in the Flats, and facing unexpected setbacks with a supposed quick sale in Laguna Beach. As new opportunities and hurdles arise, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles trio gets even more creative.

