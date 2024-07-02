The Big Picture Bravo struggles to revitalize RHOA, missing opportunities to bring back Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

Porsha Williams' divorce and legal issues disrupt her return, complicating the show's focus on her wealth.

Kenya Moore's alleged involvement in sharing explicit images leads to her departure mid-season, further damaging RHOA's reputation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is facing severe challenges, and Bravo will need to put in extra effort to bring this franchise back to its former glory. Bravo has been making noticeable efforts to revitalize The Real Housewives franchise, with successful results. For example, The Real Housewives of New York underwent a complete reboot with a brand-new cast, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Tank, and Brynn Whitfield. The new ladies of RHONY have been received favorably. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County welcomed back veteran housewives Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, and Shannon Beador, along with newer housewives Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Thompson, and newcomer Jennifer Pedranti. RHOC achieved a perfect balance and even brought in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, who now lives in Orange County. These reboots have been successful, and it's clear why Bravo wanted to continue this trend with RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reboot started off strong by bringing back Porsha Williams, who had left the show in 2021. Joining her would be Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, as well as newcomers Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey is also set to return as a friend of the housewives. However, even before the season began, there had already been signs of trouble brewing. Porsha filed for divorce shortly after announcing her return, which has impacted her ability to display her newfound wealth on the show. Additionally, Kenya Moore decided to leave the show due to controversy surrounding the show and activity that took place at one of her businesses.

Bravo's Biggest Mistake With The Future of 'RHOA'

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was disappointing from beginning to end, with stale drama and a lackluster cast that failed to deliver captivating reality TV. Fortunately, Bravo took some viewer feedback into consideration and decided to bring back some familiar faces to potentially breathe new life into RHOA. Fans rallied for the return of Porsha Williams, Nene Leakes, and Kim Zolciak, but only one of those wishes was granted. There was a glimmer of hope when Andy Cohen stated this at Bravocon 2023, "I'm a nostalgic guy. She and I came up together, and there is always room in my heart for everybody. I mean, who knows?" Despite Nene's previous legal battles with Bravo and Andy Cohen, her return seemed more likely due to Andy's remarks at Bravocon 2023.

Since then, fans have come together to support Nene's comeback, recognizing that no one can deliver captivating reality television quite like her. The same sentiment applies to Kim Zolciak, who fans were asking to be brought back on the show due to the significant changes in her life. Kim's frequent name in headlines, which include issues with her husband Kroy Biermann, frequent police visits to their home due to heated fights, Kim's alleged gambling problems, and their home facing foreclosure, would have added immense value to RHOA by showcasing the unfiltered reality that Kim and Nene could have brought. With the substantial transformations in Nene and Kim's lives post-show, fans were eager to witness their current journeys up close. Bravo's decision not to fulfill these desires could potentially turn out to be their biggest mistake yet.

Porsha's Unexpected Turn of Events

Bravo's decision to bring Porsha back to RHOA alongside Kenya Moore was met with high anticipation, promising a dynamic duo for the upcoming season. Porsha made her return announcement on Instagram in February 2024, clarifying that Porsha Guobadia, not Williams, was returning. Excitement was high as it was revealed that Porsha had secured a collaboration deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment for scripted projects. Fans eagerly anticipated glimpses into Porsha's new lavish lifestyle, only to have their hopes dashed when news broke of her filing for divorce from Simon Guobadia just ten days later, ending their 15-month marriage.

The unexpected news of her divorce was already a bombshell for Bravo, but Simon filing a Cease & Desist letter against Bravo added another layer of drama. This sudden turn of events abruptly halted Porsha's filming life and disrupted Bravo's original plan to display her newfound opulence and wealth. While this legal action doesn't completely stop Bravo from filming Porsha, it certainly complicates any focus on her wealthy lifestyle transformation. Specifically, the letter bars Bravo from filming inside Porsha's home with Simon. Porsha filed an emergency order in hopes that a judge would grant her permission to film inside her home since it is vital to her job. Porsha's rocky start to her reemergence for season 16 has already rocked what seemed like a solid start.

RHOA's Sinking Ship Before Reboot Airs

Season 16 has certainly started off on a tumultuous note, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Recent headlines surrounding Porsha's legal troubles have only added to the mystery of what's to come. But just when we thought things couldn't get any more intense, Kenya Moore's unexpected headlines have thrown a curveball that will undoubtedly shake this season to its core. During the season 16 filming, an event was taking place at one of Kenya's businesses when allegedly sexually explicit images of Brittany Eady were shared. Once footage from the event went viral, Kenya took to her Instagram posting, "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light." Kenya's statement makes it seem that all the headlines have been inaccurate with their reporting.

However, Bravo placed Kenya on "pause" while they began their investigation into the matter of "revenge porn," which ultimately ended with Kenya walking away from the show. With Kenya gone mid-season and Porsha's legal issues preventing Bravo from filming her home and the vehicles she shares with Simon, what will this new season become? Bravo should have listened more closely to bringing back Nene and Kim because now it appears that RHOA is in worse condition than it was when season 15 ended. At least if Nene and Kim had been on board, the hit of only being able to film Porsha outside the home and Kenya leaving mid-season would not have been as detrimental to the franchise. It will be interesting to sit back and see how this show can be saved because it's a sinking ship right now.

