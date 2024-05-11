The Big Picture Long-awaited Real Housewives seasons return with juicy storylines and fan-favorite cast members.

It's renewal season, and Bravo has recently announced that many of their hit reality shows are being renewed. They have also announced that two new shows are coming out. With the network growing in popularity, it was bound to see the fate of many of its popular shows and what would happen in their next seasons.

Not only did the network announce seven of its Real Housewives franchises coming back, The Valley, Summer House, Southern Hospitality and Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live are also the slated shows returning, but the network has also announced they will have two new shows coming out. With new shows coming out, it is interesting to see what direction they will go and how they will find ways to attract viewers into watching.

Long-Awaited 'Real Housewives; Seasons Return

After what felt like the best Real Housewives seasons had aired in a while, viewers had a break from Housewives shows for almost one month and are getting their fix with the newest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Viewers have been waiting for the latest seasons of Housewives since many changes have come to every single one of the franchise's shows.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta announced that Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore would be coming back, The Real Housewives of Miami will be interesting to see the fallout of Alexia Nepola's divorce announcement, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with the aftermath of Monica Garcia's unmasking as Reality Von Tease, The Real Housewives of Orange County with the aftermath of Shannon Beador's DUI, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the divorce of Dorit Kemsley and PK while also seeing what is happening with Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade, The Real Housewives of Potomac following Mia Thornton's divorce and engagement and finally a second season for The Real Housewives of New York City ladies to follow a second opportunity to shine during the reboot. Every one of these shows has been looked forward to by viewers since their respective seasons ended and has been followed the most during filming and on social media.

Non-Housewives Shows Renewed and New Shows to Premiere on Bravo

Even though Bravo may seem to rely on their Housewives franchises a lot, the Housewives shows have been some of the most popular and have brought more viewers into watching the network. Summer House recently had its most-viewed season in years, and the network has to keep this momentum going. After having a tremendous first season, The Valley, led by Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, has been renewed for a second season. Since it will not have a reunion, viewers have been begging for something from this show to see the fallout of Jax's marriage and what the other cast members will bring to the second season. Besides The Valley, Summer House, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, and Below Deck have all been renewed after crazy good seasons. Not only have all of these shows been renewed, but Andy Cohen's hit talk show Watch What Happens Live has also been renewed, and he has been cleared of any allegations from past Bravo cast members.

Besides making news on their shows being renewed, the network has also announced two new shows coming to the network. One is called Making it in Manhattan, which will follow the lives of a group of friends in New York City while they figure out the "trials and triumphs of young adulthood." The other show will be On Safari, which will follow the lives of guides working at a South African safari, very much in the same vibe as Below Deck.

