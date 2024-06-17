The Big Picture Viewers prefer light-hearted reality TV feuds over toxic and unresolved conflicts between cast members.

Feuds are always popular on reality TV. Two parties warring over trivial details is a frequent occurrence in reality series of all types. When they are petty and light-hearted, feuds can be an entertaining convention in the genre. Viewers were delighted when the fabulous Real Housewives of Dubai recently opened their second season with a petty squabble over who had the better seats at a Beyoncé concert. Such trivial sparring matches remain light and fun and don't get too deep on a personal level. The trick is that even when the women are sniping at each other and sending minions out into the world to gossip, the attack is never so intense that it leaves a lasting mark.

Viewers once felt invested in the intense drama of these feuds, but in recent years, it seems like the more light-hearted the bickering, the better. Over the years, it seems that viewer attitudes have shifted. While fabulous feuds are still welcome, viewers are growing tired of excessively toxic fights with no resolution. The feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga on Real Housewives of New Jersey has broken a family completely apart and arguably led to the need for a full reset on the series. Kourtney Kardashian's feud with her sister Kim Kardashian on their eponymous series, The Kardashians, has caused so much strife between the siblings that they appear to prefer snide comments from a distance to the true connection of a close relationship. Viewers now seem to have tired of reality series that feature toxic relationships that drag out season after season without meaningful resolution.

'Vanderpump Rules' Has Its True Friends

These days, the best shows on Bravo foreground female friendship instead of toxic take-downs. Some of the women on the network understand the assignment better than others, but several ladies on Summer House and Vanderpump Rules have demonstrated they know what it means to be a true friend. Danielle Oliveria and Paige DeSorbo will seemingly have words in their upcoming reunion for Season 8 of Summer House after Danielle failed to get Paige's message this season about needing to be a better friend to co-star Gabby Prescod. Ariana Madix had a tough time at her reunion for Vanderpump Rules, when she watched unseen footage of her friends Lala Kent and Scheana Shay insulting her over her choice not to film with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. While reunions are meant to create space for resolution among the cast after they hash out the problems from the season, they can also lead to further fractures in friendships that are only superficial at best.

The pair literally stuck together like glue at the Season 11 reunion when Ariana leaned over to hug Katie and her hair got caught in her friend's earring. This humorous gaffe broke the tension after a grueling segment where Ariana was forced to listen to people she considered close friends comment disparagingly on her boundaries this season. Ariana comically whimpering as Katie tried not to let her ear be pulled off earned laughs among the remaining cast on stage, as reunion host Andy Cohen ineffectually attempted to free the two friends. The moment between the Vanderpump stars is an example that, even in dark moments, a friend on hand can shed a joyful light. And it was fitting that Ariana and Katie were the ones literally "stuck together" on the reunion stage, since that is exactly how their relationship went this season.

Ariana called her long-time friend Scheana her "forever family" during the Season 8 reunion, but that was before she witnessed the footage of her friend co-signing Lala's rant about Ariana thinking she is "God" and that she can "call the shots" on the series. Lala and Ariana have sometimes had a surface-level friendship, but they have also sparred on occasion as well. Ariana seemed genuinely supportive of Lala during her break-up with disgraced producer Randall Emmett, while other cast members, like Tom Sandoval, accused her of feigning naivety when it came to the type of man she had chosen to be with. Lala and Scheana's ever shifting friendships on Vanderpump Rules seem to fit a pattern where they both offer loyalty to those who benefit them the most from one season to the other. It's a stark comparison when put side by side with Katie's unwavering support of her true friends over the years.

Paige DeSorbo From 'Summer House' Is a Girl's Best Friend

Throughout her years at Summer House, Paige has exemplified what it means to be a good friend. She prioritizes her female friendships like no one else. It's kind of her brand. After launching her incredibly successful Giggly Squad podcast with ex-Summer House cast mate and forever friend Hannah Berner, Paige has grown even more confident in her delivery when it comes to defending her friends on the Bravo series. Especially when they find it hard to stand up for themselves.

This summer, Paige took her brand of putting female friendship first to a whole new level. She stood up for Amanda in her relationship with husband Kyle Cook when he selfishly denied his wife's request to branch out to explore her own interests after sacrificing her career to help launch his canned alcohol company, Loverboy. During the romance between Paige's friend Ciara Miller and new cast mate West Wilson, Paige was alternately hype-woman and hit-man, threatening West with physical harm if he should happen to hurt her gal-pal. Even though Paige and Lindsay Hubbard have sparred several times over the course of their summers together, during Lindsay's shocking break-up with ex-fiancé Carl Radke this season, Paige showed support by bolstering Lindsay's spirits, reassuring her during the season finale that she would find happiness soon with someone better. And when Danielle seemed unaware that she had inadvertently hurt her friend Gabby, Paige even stepped in to try to help mediate, despite not being overly close with either party. But viewers will have to tune in to the upcoming reunion to find out how well her mediation really went over with her co-stars.

Reunions Will Put Friendships to the Test

The crux of the Vanderpump Rules reunion was about authenticity, about what was "real" on the series and who shared their lives authentically or not. Katie's loyalty to fan favourite Ariana was brought into question at the reunion, as Lala wanted to make it known that Katie had problems with her friend before Scandoval broke, and had more recently been complaining about the ways that Ariana no longer had time for their sandwich shop after landing the role of Roxie Hart on Broadway. Katie navigated the confrontation with ease, explaining that she may have said things about Ariana out of frustration, but only as a means to work out her feelings before she confronted her friend privately.

Katie and Ariana went on to open their sandwich shop together, and the day after the last reunion episode aired, Katie released an episode of her Disrespectfully podcast, hosted by ex-Vanderpump Rules cast member Dayna Kathan, featuring Ariana as the guest of honor. The ladies covered many topics throughout the episode, and at one point Dayna tactfully brought up the Vanderpump Rules reunion and asked her friends if they had any thoughts they wanted to share about their experience. Katie said she felt bad for Ariana, and that it felt like the producers had ambushed her to get the emotional reaction out of her. Ariana felt she was forced to engage with Tom, since she had refused to do so during the finale in San Francisco. She suggested that it was as if the producers knew they could elicit an emotional response from her with Tom in the room at the reunion because she was contractually obligated to be there, whereas during the finale she had the power to leave.

In another way, the Summer House reunion will be about authenticity as well. Viewers already know from the Summer House reunion preview that Paige and Danielle will be facing off at the reunion over Paige's comedic observations in her confessional interviews. Presumably, Paige and Lindsay will also exchange words about Paige's pithy observations in the Summer House Aftershow. But Danielle and Lindsay have not really built that solid friendship foundation with Paige that the other ladies have. This is partially because her assertive delivery of what she perceives to be true in a situation often seems to differ from their perspectives. So they clash. Whereas, viewers know that if Paige's true friends, Ciara or Amanda, have any conflict with their giggly co-star, they will be able to resolve it by being honest with her. Paige seems to have no problem maintaining friendships with the ladies who share their lives authentically on the series. Danielle and Lindsay should take note, as it seems like Bravo has received the memo that female friendships are the way forward for the network.

