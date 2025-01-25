2024 was a great year for reality TV, but 2025 is shaping up to be even better! Bravo, for one, is doubling down on the chaos with its upcoming lineup. While the network is obviously introducing a host of new shows and launching upcoming talent, what I’m most excited about is the franchises that are making a much-awaited comeback. And if you thought 2024 was crazy, brace yourself for a wild ride with Bravo’s 2025 slate.

From comebacks to full-blown resets, some of Bravo’s fan-favorite shows are about to shake things up in ways that the fans did not see coming. But the fact that some of these shows have been on the air for years goes to show the network’s ability to evolve and keep the audience hooked. With many successful franchises yet to announce their return still, here are ten of the most anticipated bravo shows coming back in 2025.

10 Below Deck Down Under

Season 3

The Below Deck franchise is one of Bravo’s most successful reality series, which is why the return of Below Deck Down Under in 2025 has the fans excited. The third season of the Below Deck spinoff premieres February 3, 2025, and will take place in Seychelles, Africa. Compared to the show’s first two seasons, which were set in Australia, this marks the first time the show is venturing into a new location. Not only does this offer a change of scenery, but the waters of Seychelles are known for their unpredictability and strong currents, which brings in a whole new level of technical challenges for the crew.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 features returning cast members including Captain Justin Chambers, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and deckhand Harry Van Vliet, along with a team of new crewmates ready to brave the charter season. The trailer for the upcoming season promises intense drama, team clashes, romance, and a shocking jet ski accident that lands someone in the hospital. Not to mention that all of this is taking place on the largest yacht to have ever been featured in the franchise. All in all, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is a must-watch for any reality TV buff.

9 Summer House

Season 9

Summer House Season 9 is set to premiere on February 12, 2025, and is going to pick up right where Summer House Season 8 left things off. The returning housemates include Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, and more. And considering that there is already some unresolved drama between Hubbard and Radke after their unexpected public split, the cast is already navigating some fragile dynamics as they head back to the Hamptons. You also have newcomers Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood joining the group and trying to find their own place amidst all the drama.

The trailer for Summer House showcased all the cast members dealing with their fair share of struggles as their personal lives threaten to get in the way of their career ambitions. DeSorbo, in particular, is going to be juggling many things as she questions the future of her relationship with Craig Conover. Not to mention the feud between Conover and Kyle Cooke that gets in the way of Cooke’s friendship with DeSorbo. Of course, that’s not to say that the show won’t have the light-hearted moments it’s known and loved for. Viewers can expect extravagant parties, beach days, evolving friendships, budding romances, and even a few rivalries — all the makings of entertaining reality TV.

8 The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Season 16

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is making a major comeback in early 2025. While the release date for RHOA Season 16 has not been revealed yet, what we do know is that the latest installment in the franchise will mark the return of Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams. If that’s not enough reason for anyone to tune in, I don’t know what it is. Parks is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after an eight-year hiatus following her exit in Season 8. On the other hand, Williams is making her comeback after stepping away from the show for four years following Season 13 in 2021. Their return is bound to shake up the dynamics and bring back the dramatic flair that has been missing from the show for years now.

Not only that, but the show will also feature some new faces, with Shamea Morton being promoted to a full-time role along with newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. In a lot of ways, RHOA Season 16 is going to balance nostalgia with fresh storylines to keep things interesting. This is exactly what the franchise needed to make the fans tune in to catch up with their favorites and see how they deal with the new ladies in the mix.

7 Southern Hospitality

Season 3

Southern Hospitality Season 3 premiered on January 2, 2025, and is already proving to be one of the most entertaining reality TV shows on air right now. The premise of the show follows Leva Bonaparte as she manages Republic, one of Charleston’s most prominent nightlife spots. The only catch is that her young staff’s wild antics and never-ending personal drama lead to constant chaos in and out of the club. Like the first two seasons of Southern Hospitality, Season 3 also features Bonaparte balancing her role as a boss and mentor as she tries to keep the business running.

On the other hand, the show will feature a cast trip to Las Vegas that will end in Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese tying the knot with their stunned coworkers as witnesses. The introduction of four new staff members is also going to affect workplace dynamics as romances heat up and friendships are tested. With the staff’s personal drama threatening to derail the image Bonaparte works hard to maintain, the stakes are as high as they can be in Southern Hospitality Season 3.

6 Below Deck

Season 12

Despite its successful spinoffs, the original Below Deck has its own charm, and fans can’t wait for Season 12 to hit the screens. The show was renewed back in May 2024 and is expected to premiere in 2025. However, an exact date has not been announced yet. The cast members expected to return to Below Deck Season 12 include Captain Kerry Titheradge whose leadership style was the highlight of Season 11 for me. The captain will be joined by fan-favorite Chief Stew Fraser Olender, who will be responsible for managing the interior team to make sure the guests receive the best experience on board, despite the crew’s own drama.

Viewers can also expect to see deckhands Kylie Stillie and Sunny Marquis return to the show with their refreshingly positive approach to teamwork. However, the most surprising comeback will be Chef Anthony Iracane, who was let go in Season 11 because of his organization's struggles in the gallery. But his return to Below Deck Season 12 could be a way for Iracane to learn the ropes and get better at performing under pressure. With a good mix of returning veterans and new yachties yet to be revealed, Below Deck Season 12 promises everything that will make the fans want to come back for more.