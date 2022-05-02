As every reality series fan knows, your life is not complete if you don’t spend some time enjoying some Bravo titles. In the streaming era, however, it’s hard to keep up with all the shows, especially if they aren’t readily available in major streaming platforms. Well, Peacock decided to make life easier to their subscribers and, starting today, premium users will be able to stream Bravo titles the very next day that they air on the linear channel.

This means that, for the first time ever, your weekly fixes or The Real Housewives of Atlanta (which just premiered Season 14), Top Chef and Below Deck are guaranteed on a streaming platform. Previously, Peacock subscribers already had the opportunity to catch up with Bravo content inside the platform, but there was a delay between airing and the day they became available to stream. This also means that Peacock’s top-tier subscribers who don’t have access to Bravo network will be able to discover or follow the channel’s series in a way they otherwise wouldn’t.

In addition, Bravo fans can expect to enjoy the full Bravo catalog on Peacock by September. Starting today, you can already check out the latest episodes from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Kandi and the Gang, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as well as the previously mentioned Top Chef and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bravo and Peacock are also bringing next-day availability to new shows such as Love Match Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Dubai, and also returning series Southern Charm, Married to Medicine, Below Deck Mediterranean, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When talking about this exciting addition to the Peacock catalog, Frances Berwick, Chairman at Entertainment Networks stated this is great news for everyone:

“Next-day availability on Peacock expands Bravo’s reach to a whole new audience who otherwise may not have access to the network, while also giving our ‘Bravoholics’ an easy way to catch up or dig deep on past seasons of their favorite shows. Bravo viewers are some of the most loyal fans across television, and by making our shows accessible to this new demographic, we’re growing that highly engaged audience which ultimately brings more value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms.”

The existing Bravo catalog inside Peacock is also getting expanded: recently completed seasons are making their way to the streamer, including The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16, Million Dollar Listing New York Season 9, and Vanderpump Rules Season 9.

Premium Peacock subscribers can stream next-day episodes as early as today.

