Southern Hospitality recently wrapped up Season 3, ending on a high note with a finale episode and one-episode reunion all in one night. It's the most underrated show on Bravo at the moment, with reality show pundits and cultural barometers such as Laguna Biotch and Sexy Unique Podcast calling it the new show to watch now that the original Vanderpump Rules cast has been stripped down and sold for parts. While the cast of Southern Hospitality undoubtedly delivered, both the reunion and the finale still left storylines underdeveloped and characters with not nearly enough screentime because they didn't have nearly enough episodes and got a shoddy, one-episode reunion that insultingly took place at the Watch What Happens Live set. Southern Hospitality is experiencing the same peak that Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules did during their earlier seasons, but Bravo is shortchanging both the cast and fans by not giving them the same treatment as other shows.

Southern Hospitality is Bravo's Hidden Gem

Image via Bravo

Southern Hospitality had a great run this past season, with much of the show being dedicated to the relationship drama of Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp, as well as Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley. On top of that, they brought on four new cast members, and consequently, the season struggled to immerse them all because there were so many stories to be told. The Season 3 finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Will telling producers that the rumors of his alleged infidelity weren't true (because, of course, he did) and that TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter had zero credibility for those rumors because of the information Will and Emmy had on them. It was revealed at the reunion that TJ, Brad, Emmy, and Will had all colluded in Season 2 to make it seem like Maddi's then-boyfriend, Trevor, had cheated again, this time with Brad's fitness client Sammie. Their goal was to get Trevor out of the picture and to stage drama for the show, and it worked. During the reunion, Maddi was devastated and confused because her friends had been lying to her for so long. On top of that, it's questionable whether her now-boyfriend, Joe, knew the entire time, making the fact that he'd been in love with her for four years before their relationship less sweet and more suspect because of his unknown level of involvement and him using Maddi's breakup with Trevor as a stepping stone for their relationship.

The one-episode reunion had little room for resolution. There was not much airtime to call Will to task over the cheating allegations and shady behavior, and even though he refused to show up to the reunion, grievances still should have been aired out regardless. There was barely an opportunity to press Joe on what he knew about this whole scheme. There was also no time for Emmy to confront cast members like Molly Moore for bashing her in confessionals despite barely registering her existence. To see Molly tell Emmy at the reunion that she has so much potential and is such a smart girl felt especially icky because the only reason Molly had any screen time was to piggyback off of talking about Emmy and Will. There really should have been some accountability. It would've been satisfying to see her at least own up to the fact that all of her confessional "jokes" were stolen from popular memes. The reunion left no room for the cast members to answer for their transgressions, grudges, or relationships, and it's disappointing.

Bravo Spinoffs Are Criminally Underrated