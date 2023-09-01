The Big Picture Reality stars accuse Bravo of "depraved mistreatment" in strongly worded letter, alleging mental instability, nonconsensual pornography, and covering up sexual violence.

Bethenny Frankel leads the fight against Bravo's mistreatment of reality stars, highlighting the dark side of reality TV on her podcast.

The recent Scandoval situation on Vanderpump Rules and Rachel Leviss discussing her mental health crisis and lack of support puts the future of the network and its shows in question.

Bravo is home to many of our favorite reality shows made famous by The Real Housewives franchise, and with the strikes with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, many were hoping to turn to reality TV to soften the blow of not having new content to watch. Reality stars have a different plan in mind. According to a new piece published by Vulture, stars of some of our favorite shows in the Bravo world have accused the network of "depraved mistreatment" of their stars. At the beginning of August, entertainment lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos sent a strongly worded letter to Kimberly Harris, NBCUniversal’s general counsel, on behalf of the reality stars in their employ, stating that the network had “a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment of the reality stars and crew members on whose account its coffers swell.”

The first letter was sent and obtained by Page Six, in it details what Freedman and Geragos ascertain as the issues between the stars and the network, even making note that these stars knew what they were signing up for but alleging that the network itself had taken things too far.

The letter itself reportedly states that the network threatened "ruin" to those who spoke out against their treatment and went on to accuse the network of “deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability" and doing so by giving cast members alcohol while not feeding them or letting them sleep. The letter also goes on to allege that the company was “denying mental health treatment to cast members displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration” and even went as far as to say that the network was “distributing and/or condoning distribution of nonconsensual pornography” as well as “covering up acts of sexual violence.”

Uncovering the Truth

Image via Bravo

OnAugust 20th, a second letter was sent to Harris about the "draconian" NDAs that the stars must sign. All of this shows a dark side to the reality television shows that fans yearn for. The biggest voice in the fight back against Bravo and the treatment of reality television stars has been Bethenny Frankel who often talks about the mistreatment of the "Bravolebrities" on her podcast. This investigation into the creation of reality television and the NDAs and treatment of its subjects is a long time coming.

This has seemingly came to a head with the "Scandoval" situation on Vanderpump Rules and Rachel Leviss talking about her own mental health, the show, and the lack of support she had in the midst of her cheating scandal. Where this leads the network and these shows is still in the air.