There's something about group sex, or at least the implication of it, that elevates the plot and gets the drama percolating. It's a sex act that's been shockingly scarce on Bravo, with the exception of the usually conservative Southern Charm having an implied threesome. Austen Kroll was immortalized in the Bravo Hall of Fame for a viral clip of then girlfriend Madison Lecroy walking in on him with two other girls in his bed that he claimed were only sleeping.

This season of Summer House, Jesse Solomon and newcomer Imrul Hassan brand themselves as guys who are having a lot of sex. In fact, it's all they really bring to the table. Initially it was a little exhausting, like, we get it, you guys totally aren't virgins. But this most recent plot twist with them having an alleged foursome has ignited Season 9 and now the show is careening in a direction that fans did not anticipate.

Let's Set the Scene of the 'Summer House' Foursome

Jesse has been lovebombing the new girl, influencer Lexi Wood, throughout the season, and he hit her up throughout the pirate party while she was in Canada to let her know how much he missed her and how he totally wasn't hitting on girls. He even let her know that he …. you know….before the party so that he wouldn’t be tempted to hit on other girls, thusly confirming that chivalry is dead. If Lexi didn't get The Ick from ex Brooklyn Beckham releasing a critically reviewed photography book or her other ex Presley Gerber getting a literal face tattoo, Jesse feeding her that kind of line and calling it romantic likely isn't gonna deter her. Jesse was overcompensating because he was absolutely hitting on girls throughout the party, specifically Lexi's own housemate Ciara Miller. Lexi already called Jesse out for leaving flirtatious comments on the other girls' Instagram photos, and Jesse reacted as if Lexi was asking him to live under Taliban Law by — get this — respecting her boundaries. Ciara has also made it clear that she has a friendly flirtation with Jesse and it would never happen between them, but Jesse seems to think her boundaries are negotiable as well. He was grinding on her and insinuating to their housemates that he would totally hook up with her.

Later on, Jesse was blitzed but persevered and went out to a club with his male castmates. Imrul made a welcome change of pace by not bringing back one girl like he usually does, but actually two this time. Jesse announced to everyone in the kitchen that he was going to go check out the girls Imrul brought home. He left Imrul's room 37 minutes later without his socks on. He made sure everyone knew the next day that ~*~nothing happened~*~ and one of the girls...sucked his toe. The question isn't "What would Jesse Solomon do?" but rather "What wouldn't he do?"

