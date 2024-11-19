Viewers have probably forgotten about Scandoval, but not Teresa Giudice! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked to rank her top five Bravo villains on the November 17, 2024, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The reality TV star was quick to place Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval at the number one spot of being the ultimate Bravo villain.

Tom Sandoval earned OG villain status when news broke out in March 2023 that he had cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, by having an affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The entire fiasco, aka Scandoval, was shown on Vanderpump Rules Season 10, with Leviss even sitting out for the subsequent installment of the reality TV show. However, it must be noted that both Madix and Sandoval returned for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, where the former requested to avoid filming scenes with the latter. Things got incredibly messy during the season finale when several cast members called Madix out for her behavior. Lala Kent remarked that it was ridiculous that the Love Island USA host couldn’t film with Sandoval despite living under the same roof long after their split.

In her villain ranking, Sandoval was the only non-Housewife that Giudice had named. The RHONJ star’s remaining villain picks included The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Garcia.

The Future of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Remains Uncertain

The events of Scandoval shook the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules, forming irreversible cracks in their dynamic, which has left the show’s future up in the air. Cast member Tom Schwartz exclusively revealed to US Weekly at the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala on November 15, 2024, that they’ve been kept in the dark about the show’s future.

Schwartz said he remains optimistic while noting how he’d love to film again. He remarked that despite being in his late 20s when filming commenced, he grew up with the cast members for the past 14 years, calling them his family. He expressed how he’s used to seeing everybody on a regular basis, further sharing details on his current dynamic with them in the following words:

“I’m in touch with the whole crew, and I’m looking forward to filming.”

Tom Sandoval brought his current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, to the event and shared that he was on his best behavior amid the show’s uncertain future. Sandoval expressed he’s excited for the future and believes that things will be different if the show is renewed. A source exclusively revealed to US Weekly on October 23, 2024, that discussions were ongoing for Vanderpump Rules Season 12.

Bravo is yet to renew Vanderpump Rules for a new season. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

