It's the start of summer, which means many different Bravo shows will start being produced to bring in great seasons for the fall. Viewers always look forward to this season because shows being filmed during the summer always seem to bring in more fun and drama, and the cast even seem more relaxed, since Summer is when everyone can relax and let loose. Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and The Real Housewives of Orange County are four of the shows that have had the most changes since they ended that left viewers wanting more.

With Southern Charm, viewers want to see how the Charmers will handle not having Olivia Flowers in the cast and the aftermath of her drama with Taylor Green. The Real Housewives of New York City premiered with its new cast, and now that all the ladies have met, it is time for them to bring their A-game for their sophomore season. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has undergone significant changes after its last lackluster season by bringing back Porsha Williams and removing half of its cast. The Real Housewives of Orange County has made news the most after its previous season because of Shannon Storms Beador getting a DUI, breaking up with her ex-boyfriend John Jansenn, him dating Alexis Bellino, and Shannon ending her friendship with Tamra Judge. All of the juicy drama, new relationships, and cast turnover have fans excited about how the changes will play out on the shows during their respective seasons.

New Relationships Shake up 'Southern Charm'

After what felt like Southern Charm's best season, the Charmers are ready to keep their foot on the gas pedal for next season. Viewers are eager to see how the dynamics have changed in the group due to the conflict between Olivia Flowers and Taylor Green — not only to see how the cast feels about the conflict now, but also because it was announced that Olivia would not be coming back for the next season, which will create an open space for someone else to bring in the drama. Taylor is currently in a new relationship, as well as cast mate Austen Kroll who also has a new fling.

Not only are viewers eager to see how the new relationships fit in with the cast, but also Austen and his best friend Craig Conover are opening their bar called "On The Way," which is scheduled to open during the summer, and it will be great to see the process of how they get this bar open and what the concept will be. Besides the OGs making big moves, newbie JT Thomas will be in his sophomore season, and it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Austen fares since they went head-to-head last season.

Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Round Two for the 'Real Housewives of New York' Newbies

The Real Housewives of New York City was a franchise that had everyone's eyes on it because it was a completely different cast from what everyone was used to, and no one knew how they would do. Luckily, this new cast was a hit with viewers, and it was recently announced that they would all be returning for Season 15. Bravo trusts them all to return for a second season, and viewers are eager to see what new antics these ladies get into.

The season's breakout star was Jessel Taank, and viewers cannot wait to see what she brings to this new season with her husband, Pavit Randhawa. Not only are viewers excited to see Jessel, but Ubah Hassan recently made her relationship public, which will show another side of her. She was more private during the first season, yet was still one of the most dynamic members of the season. The relationship viewers probably wanted to learn more about was Jenna Lyons, but she mentioned she would not focus on her current relationship on the show. Still, seeing what she brings this season will be interesting because she will undoubtedly seem more comfortable in front of the cameras and show more of her personality.

The Real Housewives of New York City is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore Return for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Real Housewives of Atlanta has had a tough time getting viewers to enjoy the show, and its last two seasons have not been everyone's cup of tea. This upcoming season, though, is one viewers cannot wait to see because it marks the comeback of fan-favorite Porsha Williams and the first time the show will be on without OG cast member Kandi Burruss. Besides Kandi leaving the cast, Bravo also announced Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richard-Ross would not be coming back either. Viewers are very excited to have Porsha back bringing the fun energy she previously brought to RHOA, and it will be interesting to see her be on good terms with Kenya Moore. Still, who will join her in the new season hasn't been announced, but fans hope to see her and Kenya become the dynamic duo they should have always been. Porsha's return isn't an easy ride for her since she is currently undergoing a divorce, and it'll be great to see how she is handling this divorce compared to her first one now that she is more mature.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Shannon Beador's Extracurricular Created a Rift in the 'Real Housewives of OC' Cast

The show that made the most news post-filming and during production was The Real Housewives of Orange County, thanks to Shannon Storms Beador. After its last season, everything within the RHOC cast seemed reasonable, and everyone was finally seeing eye to eye. Still, after filming ended, Shannon Storms Beador got into a hit-and-run DUI, which ended up with her having to go through three years of probation. After this incident, everything seemed to go differently for the RHOC cast member. She and her boyfriend, John Jansenn, broke up during the time she was going through the DUI, and it wasn't until a couple of weeks later that he revealed his new relationship with RHOC alum Alexis Bellino. This created a rift between the cast, since most of them were already on good terms. The friendship that drifted the most because of Alexis was the one between Shannon and Tamra Judge; they have been best friends for many years, but they have publicly talked about each other, which has created a rift between them. Viewers cannot wait to see how it all goes down on camera and how different the relationship between the "Tres Amigas" will be.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

