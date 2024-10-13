People Magazine exclusively announced that Bravo is currently filming the pilot episode of a reality show about the wives and girlfriends of the two-time back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The show is still in its initial stages, and the casting is unconfirmed. People hinted that the potential WAGs joining the season are the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.,​ Chariah Gordon, and Sheawna Weathersby, who shares two children with defensive tackle Chris Jones. These seem to be some front-runners for possible leading ladies, and Bravo already has one WAG from the team on another series.

Jassi Rideaux, the fiancée of Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris, was already filmed as a "friend of" in the most recent season of Real Housewives of Potomac. Considering her future on RHOP is unconfirmed, filming Rideaux planning her wedding to Harris, while Gordon simultaneously plans her wedding to Hardman, would be an outrageously unmissable first season for a new series. However, Bravo would need to extend the scope of the series beyond focusing solely on the Chiefs, as Harris was transferred to the Dallas Cowboys in August. What has been confirmed regarding the cast is Brittany Mahomes will not appear in the series, and neither will mega-super-star, Taylor Swift. And the series is better off for that, if I'm being honest.

While the thought of seeing Swift on a reality series could seem like a great idea to some, for me the truth of the matter is, her involvement on WAGS wouldn't make any sense. And ironically, her nemesis Kim Kardashian is a perfect example of why that is. The differences between the series that made Kim famous, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the reality series she currently produces with her famous family for Hulu, The Kardashians, perfectly demonstrate the pitfalls of a reality series that follows someone who is already globally renowned. Looking at these series will show pretty clearly why WAGS is better off without Swift taking an unhinged career trajectory from global superstar musician, singer, and songwriter to reality star as the girlfriend of a football player.

Taylor Swift Is Too Famous for Reality TV, Just Like Her Nemesis

Okay, I'll just say it, a reality series titled Katching Up With the Kelces featuring the romance of Swift and her football beau Travis Kelce from the Chiefs would be an epic troll. Kardashian and Swift have had an on-again-off-again feud since the infamous 2009 Video Music Awards when Kanye West, Kardashian's future husband, interrupted Swift accepting her Best Female Video award. And then the feud between Kardashian and Swift was born, which also gave rise to Swift's Reputation album and stadium tour.

Keeping Up showed the Kardashian/Jenner sisters at their best and their worst. They were still working to build an empire, in whatever lane they could find. Their familial rivalries and authentic moments highlighted their grit and their heart, even despite their many bratty tendencies. The low moments allowed the audience to empathize with the sisters, who also often make it rather difficult to do so. The series showed a different lens into their world, especially as it centered around the unfiltered relationships between the sisters. All that has changed in The Kardashians. It's clear to me that now, because the sisters are also producers and able to control what scenes are filmed, how they are edited, and exactly what is said, the series has lost both the empathetic moments and the must-see, water-cooler quality it once had. For me, if Taylor was to be involved in the new Bravo series, the scenes surrounding her interactions with the other Chief WAGs would be so highly contrived that it would make for boring TV.

All of this is to say that despite how great it possibly could be to see Swift on the small screen getting into petty rivalries with other "wives and girlfriends," in reality, I think the move would make no sense for someone like her. Swift's champagne problems are online trolls who also happen to be mega-superstars, which wouldn't work for reality TV, because of how strategically limited both parties would have to be on the series. To me, it seems like Swift's global stardom and immense wealth give her a platform and power that is simply unequaled. With that global stardom comes an obligation to maintain a certain image, a graciousness and benevolence that really has no place on reality TV. But a look at The Kardashians shows that once someone has reached the level of global fame that Swift and the Kardashian clan have achieved, the "reality" that they are able to share on reality TV is so contrived that it loses the entire premise of the genre.

Bravo Already Has the Blueprint for 'WAGS'

The original WAGS series on E! network was so interesting, I'm surprised that the idea hadn't been revived before this. It's clear that Bravo wants to take advantage of the moment, with all the international hype surrounding the Chiefs that has come from Swift's romance with the team's tight end, and the Kelce brothers' recent Super Bowl rivalry. But the series should leave its inspiration on the mood board, and build a connected group of women who have interesting personalities and genuine histories with each other. Just like with the Real Housewives franchise, this combination can produce reality TV gold.

But in my opinion, making the series with Swift would be a mistake, just as allowing the sisters on The Kardashians to over-produce and under-deliver scenes in their series after they reached global stardom was also a mistake. Even having the women who are cast talk about their interactions with Swift while cheering on the team together, would be a mistake. I think Bravo's new WAGS series should keep the focus on the genuine relationships and authentic lives of their cast, and leave the global celebrities to what they do best.

