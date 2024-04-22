The Big Picture BravoCon may not return until 2025.

BravoCon is the time of year when our favorite BravoLebrities from various reality shows are together for the biggest reality convention of the year. It also can be the source of upset and contention for its stars. After a tabloid renxy convention last year, reports are coming in that BravoCon isn't happening in 2024. According to David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast, it might be true that BravoCon is not coming back until 2025 and Yontef gives his thoughts on why.

"It's not good, my thoughts are not great," he said. Yontef then went on to talk a lot about random things before getting to what is going on with BravoCon. "A few months ago, Rick Leventhal said (and I don't listen to Rick & Kelly) but everyone was telling me 'Rick Leventhal said this, that he heard from a very reliable source that BravoCon was not happening this year. That he heard it right after all the lawsuits started.' And I was like 'Okay Rick, buddy. I mean, that's ridiculous. I see your point but that's ridiculous.'" Clearly, it isn't that ridiculous.

Yontef went on to point out that he thought that Leventhal was "crazy" but that he ended up being right about BravoCon. Yontef also talked about how he didn't think BravoCon was ever going to return and likened it to the Real Housewives of New York series that was going to happen with the "legacy" cast and where we currently are with it. All this being said, is this the end for BravoCon?

Will BravoCon Be Back in 2025?

The reason for the break in years between BravoCons is unknown, but many speculate it's because of the mounting lawsuits aimed at Bravo Real Housewives exec, Andy Cohen. Yontef claims the promotional materials he's seen for BravoCon have 2025 dates.

Bravo hasn't spoken about the matter. Simultaneously, there have been reports that Cohen is prepping an exit package, but network insiders have come forward to deny those allegations.

