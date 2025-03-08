We've seen our fair share of failed love stories in the Real Housewives franchise. From Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's televised fairytale wedding to one of the longest and messiest divorces of all time, to Teresa and Joe Giudice's 20-year marriage which ended after four kids, two prison sentences, and one looming deportation. The franchise is sure good at documenting a break-up, but what about blooming love? Bravo fans have been vying for a dating show spin-off for years – and now we finally have it!

Bravo took to Instagram to announce the brand-new series, called Bravo’s Love Hotel. The show follows a group of former and current Real Housewives who head to the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico. There, they will mix and mingle with a group of eligible bachelors, each vying for the chance to win their hearts and put the "wives" back in "Housewives." Bravo's Love Hotel is exactly what we needed to add to our watch lists, and what the network needed to add to their roster.

The Cast of 'Bravo's Love Hotel' Are Looking for Another Chance at Love

Bravo has cast exactly who fans want to see get another chance at finding love. From The Real Housewives of Potomac, both Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby are entering the love hotel. We first saw Gizelle enjoying her dating life after her split from ex-husband Jamal Bryant. The two rekindled their romance in 2019, before splitting for good in 2021. After entering Season 6 as a single woman, she quickly connected with Summer House alum Jason Cameron. Their fling fizzled out pretty quickly, and now, Gizelle is once again a single woman looking to find "Mr. Right." After eight years together, Ashley Darby and Michael Darby called it quits on their marriage. She has since enjoyed the single life, briefly dating a Summer House alum, like her RHOP costar, Luke Galbranson. She was also romantically connected to Josh Gudenburr, who was featured at a speed dating event in Season 9. Her divorce from Michael was just recently finalized, which means Ashley is ready to hop back on the horse and find her next love.

From The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador is ready to find "the one" on Bravo's Love Hotel. Shannon is notorious for getting into toxic relationships. We saw her marriage to David Beador fall apart right in front of our eyes after it was revealed he had an affair. Following her divorce from David, she started dating John Jansen, which also didn't end well. The two had quite a tumultuous relationship, before they finally called it quits in 2022. Now, John Jansen is with RHOC castmate Alexis Bellino, which is exactly why Shannon needs the opportunity to move on with someone who will treat her better. Finally, the Countess herself, Luann DeLesseps, will join Bravo's Love Hotel. It's difficult to keep up with Luann's dating life. We first saw her on The Real Housewives of New York with her then-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, but the pair divorced in 2009. Following her divorce, Luann dated Jacques Azoulay for quite some time, before getting married to her second husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr. The marriage was short-lived, the two getting divorced less than a year later. Since then, Luann has dated here and there. Bravo's Love Hotel is perfect for Luann to find someone to settle down with.

'Bravo's Love Hotel' May Give Us 'Love Island' Type Drama