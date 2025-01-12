Every once in a while, an actor will give a performance that people remember for the rest of their lives. For Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey), it was from an unexpected title. Best known for his comedic performances in movies like Wedding Crashers and Couples Retreat, Vaughn surprised everyone by taking on a dense and even scary role in the prison drama Brawl in Cell Block 99. It's the kind of movie you have to see to believe, but you'll only be able to check it out on Netflix until the end of this month.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 centers around Bradley Thomas (Vaughn), a guy whose life is in a pretty dire situation. He is fired from his job, discovers that his wife is cheating on him and decides to go back to the underworld of drug trafficking. Later, he is tasked with a gruesome job: he has to infiltrate a maximum-security prison and kill one of its most dangerous inmates. It gets violent. And more. And then some more.

Despite its graphic content, Brawl in Cell Block 99 made several lists of best movies of the year back when it premiered in 2017. One of the reasons was Vaughn's performance, which was praised by pretty much every critic that watched the movie. Aside from that, critics like The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote that the movie does a great job of establishing "Bradley’s personality, motivations and rage that the barbarity lands with additional impact." The New York Times' Jeannette Catsoulis added that "this painstakingly paced thriller displays an intensity of purpose that makes it impossible to dismiss as well-executed trash." The movie stands at a 90% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Brawl in Cell Block 99'?

Aside from Vaughn, the cast of Brawl in Cell Block 99 also features Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter), Don Johnson (Doctor Odyssey), Udo Kier (Bacurau), Mark Blucas (My Life With The Walter Boys), Dion Mucciacito (Locating Silver Lake) and Tom Guiry (The Revenant). The movie is written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, who previously helmed Bone Tomahawk and The Incident. At the time of the release, Zahler explained to The Daily Beast how he came up with such a violent but still engaging story:

“I’m always trying to come up with something that surprises myself; that’s my process as a writer. And whether that’s a moment of violence, or a character moment, or especially when it’s a moment of humor, it’s rooted in being something beyond what’s expected. It’s been more than thirty years of me watching gory movies, and reading violent books and comics—I need to come up with something different than what you’ve seen before for it to register for me as something unique and new, and also to satisfy me as a writer that it’s startling. So when I’m trying to come up with something that would shock me, it’s going to be a little bit further than what is typical—if not a lot further.”

You can stream Brawl in Cell Block 99 on Netflix until January 26.

