Brawlhalla, the free-to-play cross-platform 2D fighting game, has announced the coming of its Season 4 Battle Pass, and with it, they’ve released some teasers ranging from art to in-game clips. Blue Mammoth Games, the developers behind Brawlhalla, have categorized these teasers on their website, where there are 16 in total.

The teasers have revealed a new Ehzot Azoth skin, a Mordex skin, a Diana skin, a new map (which includes two different versions), a new K.O. effect, a new Cross skin, new podium progressions and UI, and new sidekicks.

Brawlhalla is known for unleashing numerous new cosmetics with each Battle Pass, so gamers and fans alike can expect many other skins, K.O effects, and a variety of other in-game eye candy. Traditionally the Brawlhalla Battle Pass has been $9.99 so it is likely the pass price for Season 4 will be similar.

Image via Ubisoft

RELATED: Ubisoft Announces ‘Tom Clancy’s XDefiant’ Free-to-Play Shooter Inspired by Other Clancy Franchises

These teasers (all named after social media accounts who played a part in the creation/reveal of the Battle Pass) include:

Boomie/Sandstorm

Sunsero

Planetmicro

Estação

Pavelski

Lemonepress

Eggsoup

Lucians_Sword

Fodakahn

Tataiafurquim

Phazon

Diffensive

Jadewares

Crockie

D.Dipitous/Shwerpy

RaynRaps

The 2D fighting game, and popular esport, is in its seventh year and has a prize pool of over one million dollars to offer in 2021. The game is known for being inclusive to its player base, offering open-entry tournaments, as well as pro invitational events. They also offer four seasonal championships, the Brawlhalla Pro Series, and the Brawlhalla World Championship.

The official fully inclusive reveal will happen on August 4. Brawlhalla is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Adroid, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and macOS. Check out the teasers at the Brawlhalla website.

KEEP READING: ‘Riders Republic,’ Ubisoft’s Extreme Sports Game, Has Release Date Delayed

Share Share Tweet Email

First ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser Commercial Teases Working Lightsabers, Drinks, and Saving the Galaxy Join The Rebellion, gaze at the stars, or get drinks with an alien bartender.

Read Next