Keanu Reeves has had a good year with the success of John Wick: Chapter 4 kicking things off. The actor will next be seen hosting a Disney+ documentary series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. The highly anticipated series will examine the success of the independent Brawn team, which won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1 in 2009.

Deadline revealed the first look of Reeves from the upcoming four-part-series, and it shows the actor next to a race car, revealing just enough to excite fans. In the upcoming series, Reeves will narrate and also interview racing drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello, former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemol, and Ross Brawn himself along with others who were part of the underdog team.

What’s Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story About?

Reeves will take fans behind the scenes of the Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were a part of the moment either on the track, in the garage, or in the boardroom, who’ll provide their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year and the win for the understaffed and underfinanced team. Fans can further expect exclusive access to the F1 archives as well as know more about the contributions from British F1 drivers Button and Brawn, who led the team to victory.

Formula 1 and racing-related titles have been gaining quite some traction recently, as Sony released Gran Turismo while Brad Pitt, John Krasinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer have joined hands to make their own untitled F1 movie. However, Disney’s documentary approach to 2009’s historic win of the Brawn team sets it apart from the rest, with Reeves as the perfect host.

The series is developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by 2022 Broadcast Best Sports Documentary winner Daryl Goodrich. Executive producers include Reeves, Sean Doyle, and Neil Duncanson while it's produced by North One production.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will premiere later this year on Disney+, you can check out the new image below: