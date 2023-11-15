Start your engines, the underdogs of Formula 1 are racing for the win! Hulu’s four-part documentary series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is the true story of how the Brawn GP Formula 1 Team rose from the ashes and won the World Championship in 2009. Hosted and executive produced by Keanu Reeves, an avid fan of automobiles and F1 himself, the team’s shocking achievement is the stuff of fairytales: completely understaffed, underfinanced, and independent, Brawn GP defied the odds and snagged the championship title after going up against racing’s biggest titans. This remarkable feat unfolded after managing director Ross Brawn purchased the team for only £1.

2009 was a wild ride for the world of Formula One. From the infamous Renault Crashgate scandal at the Singapore Grand Prix to the rise of Red Bull Racing thanks to Sebastian Vettel, no other achievement could even compare to the emergence of Brawn GP. The unscripted documentary series features some of the most influential faces of Formula 1, including Brawn, Jenson Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello, and Christian Horner. Buckle up, because the Brawn GP journey is one heck of a ride. Read on for everything we know so far about Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story Release Date November 15, 2023 Cast Keanu Reeves Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 4

When Was 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story' Released?

Image via Billy Nilles

All four episodes of Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story were released on Hulu and Disney+ on November 15, 2023. If you haven’t joined the streaming platform yet, you can become a subscriber by choosing one of Hulu’s plans, with prices starting as low as $7.99 per month for the ad-support subscription. Hulu is known for its Originals, from the much-awaited new season of Fargo to their latest novel-to-TV adaptation, Black Cake.

Watch the Trailer for 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'

Hulu released the trailer for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story on November 1, 2023. Setting the spotlight on one of the most extraordinary triumphs in racing, Reeves delves into the history of Brawn GP’s remarkable victory by bringing audiences directly to the track, the garage, and the boardroom. In exclusive interviews with key figures of the industry responsible for the team’s success, the documentary series taps into Formula 1 archives, unraveling inside scoops unlike anything audiences have seen before, and provides a backstage pass with behind-the-scenes footage, inviting speed enthusiasts on a heart-racing journey around the track and the compelling saga that led to Brawn GP’s triumph.

Who's Appearing In 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'?

Image via Billy Nilles

Bursting onto the global stage with the sensational success of The Matrix Resurrections and the blockbuster John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves takes the wheel as the host of the upcoming docuseries. A seasoned actor in the realm of action, Reeves is well-known for his penchant for all things that require adrenaline. Whether it’s performing his own stunts and getting involved in hand-to-hand combat, it only makes sense that Reeves has an affinity for speed, a sentiment hardly unexpected for someone who once starred in the high-octane film, Speed. Speaking to Variety, Reeves shared his excitement in regards to his involvement in Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story:

“It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

Joining Reeves is none other than the man responsible for the rise of Brawn GP: Ross Brawn. As team principal, Brawn led a management buyout to rescue the Honda Racing F1 Team from the brink of withdrawal from Formula One, driven by financial challenges. This strategic move marks the stepping stone in the team’s transformation and renaming as Brawn GP for the 2009 season.

Other faces appearing in the series include Jenson Button, whose career highlights include winning the Formula One World Championship in 2009 while driving for Brawn GP. Nick Fry, known for his time as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Brawn GP team, makes an appearance in the documentary. Rubens Barrichello, who drove for the Brawn GP team alongside Button, as well as Christian Horner, an influential figure in the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships, are set to pop up in the series as well.

What Is 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story' About?

Image via Hulu

Below is the official Hulu description for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story:

“Witness one of the most incredible sagas in Formula 1 history, the story of Brawn GP. Starring and hosted by Keanu Reeves, this gripping four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends and highlights the drama, both on and off the track. In 2008, Honda’s racing team fell into administration, and in an unprecedented first for the sport, their rivals united and returned the team to the racetrack. With Ross Brawn at the helm and the team rebranded as Brawn GP, all was well — until they realized they had inadvertently created a fierce competitor.”

Who Is Making 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'?

Image via Hulu

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is produced by North One, a globally recognized establishment in the realm of global sports coverage. North One has been at the forefront of sports documentation, currently delivering extensive coverage of the global MotoGP race series for TNT SPORTS in the UK. Additionally, they are responsible for worldwide coverage of the all-electric rally series, Extreme E.

The series is helmed by showrunner Simon Hammerson, who takes on the roles of writer, developer, and producer. Joining him is the three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson, with director Daryl Goodrich, recipient of the 2022 Broadcast Best Sports Documentary award. Goodrich is known for his 2021 feature documentary Frank Warren - Make it or Die Trying, a biopic on legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren, and his 2023 biopic documentary Sheene, highlighting the stellar career of unlikely working-class lad Barry Sheene as he rises to the top of Grand Prix motorcycle racing.