Ashlee Braxton is the niece of Toni Braxton and the daughter of Michael Braxton Jr. and was featured on Braxton Family Values in​​​ the past. Now, she is speaking out about her family and shared that one of her aunts no longer speaks to her because her aunt's former partner was inappropriate with Ashlee when she was just 16 years old. She took to TikTok to share a two part video that explains what happened between her and one of the reality stars and Ashlee clarified that she was not sharing her story to hurt people and she was afraid of sharing this because of who her family is.

"I've been working through this so much in therapy and this is something that goes way deep to my core in terms of worthiness and how I feel about myself," Ashlee said in the TikTok. "And it's been such a journey and it's that moment of my life where I have to like fully confront it and face it and talk about it. But talk about it because I also want to shed light for the women and the men and anybody who has gone through something like this where you are underage and something, in that sort of manner, happened in that sort of word of abuse. And I feel like I have to be careful what I'm saying here."

Ashlee went on to allege that her stepmother and father saw text messages between herself and her aunt's partner that were inappropriate. She says that, at the time, her aunt was loving and understanding and upset about what happened to Ashlee but that as time went on, it felt like her aunt switched to not feeling that way and Ashlee said that as she got older, she realized how weird it was that her aunt was okay with her partner given the circumstances. "It just felt like love from my family was cut off and gone."

Ashlee Braxton Shared How Therapy Helped Her Cope

She went on to say that her unnamed aunt thought she started it or that she was "part of the problem to blame" at the age of 16. Ashlee stated that through therapy, she learned how she dealt with the situation but also that she should not be blamed because she should have never been put into that situation in the first place. She shared that she spoke with friends who've gone through similar situations and that she hates that they can bond over this. Ashlee did not share which of her aunts this was.

Episodes of Braxton Family Values can be streamed on ALLBLK.

