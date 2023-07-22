The Big Picture The Braxton siblings showcased their impromptu songs on reality show Braxton Family Values, providing catchy and hilarious entertainment.

Among the top memorable tunes were "Tamar's Always Late," "Bumpin' and Grindin'," and "The Baby Daddy Song."

These songs, filled with humor, wit, and infectious melodies, are likely to stay rent-free in fans' heads for a long time.

Braxton Family Values gave viewers a look into the extremely talented Braxton siblings. Getting insight into their lives and the drama involved was great, but the true gift Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton gave fans was their impromptu songs. They were catchy, hilarious, and of course, always in the right key. Here are the top six bops that the talented sisters graced us with on the We tv reality series, ranked by how likely they are to live rent-free in our heads.

RELATED: The Best Reality Shows on Netflix Right Now

6 "Jackson’s Song (aka All Dogs Go to Heaven)"

Image via We tv

When Evelyn Braxton loses her beloved pup, Jackson, she is devastated. Losing a pet is always difficult, so she decides to hold a funeral for her sweet fur baby. was known for not liking Jackson or any other dogs for that matter, so Evelyn is shocked to see Tamar stand up to say some final words. What she gives instead of words is a hilarious song dedicated to Jackson and she requests everyone to join in and sing. A very touching, but hilarious, moment. RIP Jackson.

5 "Tamar’s Always Late"

Image via We tv

Tamar Braxton is both the youngest Braxton and the most diva-fied Braxton. Because of this, her family is often stuck waiting on her to show up at planned gatherings. Thus, the song "Tamar’s Always Late" was born. At a particular gathering, the crew is gathered for a special dinner, and of course, Tamar arrives late. Ever the true queen, Tamar is more than happy to dance along, saying, “Every superhero’s always gotta have some theme music.” We agree, Tamar. We agree.

4 "Bumpin’ and Grindin’"

Image via We tv

Tamar arrives at Toni’s house unannounced and notices that Toni’s ex-husband had just left. Upon walking into the house, she is immediately suspicious, as the children Toni shares with her ex are out of town. Ever the skeptical sister, Tamar concludes that only one thing could be going on, and sits at the piano. Toni comes up and Tamar starts to sing about how Toni and her ex are “Bumpin’ and Grindin’.” Toni denies the assertion in a coy manner, so Tamar could have been right. Either way, we got a great song out of it.

3 "Ding-a-ling of Gold"

Image via OWN

The title says it all. Tamar and Toni are shocked that their sister, Trina, took her then-estranged husband Gabe back. Bewildered and perplexed, Tamar could only surmise one thing; he must have had a “Ding-a-ling of gold." The ditty is as soulful as it is comical. RIP Gabe Solis, and thanks for inspiring an amazing song.

2 "Touch the Fertile Tree"

Image via We tv

The Braxton sisters are on a nature tour learning about trees. When the guide mentions that one tree is dead but helps the other trees be fertile, the sisters are quick to tell Tamar to touch it to help her own fertility. It quickly turns into a traveling bop, with Tamar chiming in that she had four kids, all of which were frozen eggs, but she had them. This song is easy to get stuck in your head, but at least it’s a lot of fun.

1 "The Baby Daddy Song"

Image via We TV

This is easily the best song of the bunch. In fact, it might be the greatest song of all time. The sisters are teasing Towanda about getting some action from her baby daddy. It’s a bop. A full bop. The best line in the whole song: “If you call me daddy, I know I’m getting in the panties.” It’s the most gloriously stupid one-minute-long song that they have created. It’s a shame that it hasn’t been recorded in a studio, it would easily be the number one song being lip-synced by drag queens across the U.S. Will it get stuck in your head? Yes. Will you be happy about it? Probably.