Braxton Family Values is said to be making a surprising return to WeTV, despite Tamar Braxton's previous vow to never work with the network again.

Tamar had expressed her disdain for WeTV after her suicide attempt, alleging that the network ignored her cries for help and exploited her situation for the show.

The Braxton family's return may be due to negotiations that address past pay inequality issues, providing them with more comfortable contract terms. However, the reboot will be bittersweet without Traci Braxton, who passed away from esophageal cancer.

When Braxton Family Values ended in 2020, it seemed as if the series would never be seen again. The series premiered in 2011 and quickly became a hit amongs the viewers. The series followed sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, Tamar,Trina, and matriarch Evelyn Braxton and focused on their careers and familial life. Fans loved watching the antics of the five siblings, and the series launched Tamar Braxton into the spotlight. Her outrageous quips, reads, and tantrums made great television, and for a while, it seemed as if WeTV had found its Kardashian equivalent. The sisters' impromptu songs became highlights for viewers and non-viewers alike, and soon enough, the series had made its mark on the pop culture zeitgeist.

Unfortunately, things were not always great between the Braxton family and WeTV. The network attempted to capitalize on Tamar’s popularity, leading to a spinoff that focused on Tamar’s marriage to Vincent Herbert and their work together as singer and producer. Tamar and Vince lasted five seasons, with the final season focused on the end of their marriage. With the show at an end, WeTV decided to develop a new Tamar-focused series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! During this time, tensions also began arising between the network and the family. In the 6th season of the series, the Braxton sisters went on strike due to pay inequality. According to Towanda Braxton, the sisters were paid less than the camera operators, sharing, “The cameramen were making more than us. Let’s just say there’s a week of filming, a camera person out of the seven days works six. Every single day that camera person is getting paid $1,200 a day. Add that up, especially if we are out of the country, or if I am not local, then that’s per diem. But then even in between that per diem, they get fed. And then their lodging and all of that stuff is taken care of. Seven days can just make up for one episode and they are getting paid per day, and we are getting paid per episode.” The only sister who showed up to film the show was Traci, which led to unrest within the siblings. When the sisters finally returned, the show was canceled shortly after, with its final season being only 6 episodes, a stark contrast to its usual season length of 26 episodes.

The news of BFV’s return to WeTV is immensely surprising, to say the least. While everything is still a rumor right now, The Jasmine Brand shared the announcement from their personal sources, sharing that the reboot will be available through WeTV. Tamar Braxton has been vocal about her disdain of WeTV since her suicide attempt in 2020. Tamar alleged that she went to the network for mental health help and was ignored by the people in charge. Her ire was further raised when they used her suicide attempt as a storyline in the show. Tamar has said repeatedly that she will never work with WeTV again, so what’s changed now? One guess is that they may have been able to negotiate contracts that explicitly list terms that the Braxtons will feel comfortable agreeing to. Given the pay discrepancy issues they’ve had in the past, this type of deal would make their return to the network make more sense. Here’s hoping that they are getting the pay they deserve this time around; fans everywhere are ready for more classic Braxton sibling moments, even though one sibling will be noticeably absent. Traci Braxton passed away in 2022 from esophageal cancer. With this fact, should the story of their return to WeTV be true, there will be a bittersweet element to the reboot.