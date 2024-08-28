Before The Kardashians, came the Braxtons! Braxton Family Values premiered back in 2011 on WE TV and chronicled the lives of ‘90s American singer Toni Braxton and her family. The primary focus of the group was Toni Braxton’s musical group, The Braxtons, featuring her sisters Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar Braxton. The show revolved around the sisters trying to navigate their personal and professional lives while their mother, Evelyn Braxton, served as their manager. Now, while the sisters didn’t gain a lot of fame as a musical group, their reality show became an instant success. Like most family reality TV, Braxton Family Values features its share of drama — and the fans ate it all up. The show spanned across 7 seasons before coming to an end in December 2020.

However, the kind of fame the sisters experienced through the years remains unmatched. Tamar Braxton is considered to be the breakout star of Braxton Family Values, thanks to her knack for starting drama and staying relevant. In fact, she even ended up getting her own spinoff titled Tamar & Vince in 2012, along with her husband at the time, Vincent Herbert. But while the franchise started off strong, the final few seasons of Braxton Family Values showcased all the cracks within the family. It was evident that the sisters had slowly grown apart, along with their expression of dissatisfaction with how much the network was compensating them for their hard work. Despite all this, the Braxtons are back after a three-year hiatus with their rebooted show on We TV titled The Braxtons in 2024, to honor the late Traci Braxton. But as this reality family starts anew, let’s take a look at how the original show stacks up and rank its 7 seasons.

7 Season 7

BFV Season 7 is undisputedly the worst season of the reality show. Season 7 premiered in 2020 amidst a ton of controversy. For starters, there were a lot of rumors about BFV being canceled due to tensions among family members. Not to mention that Tamar Braxton went on the record to slam the producers for using her suicide attempt as content for the show, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The BFV Season 7 Supertease trailer featured the rest of the family reacting to Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt, and obviously, that did not sit too well with her or the fans.

So, it’s no surprise that Tamar Braxton is mostly absent from the show’s final season. BFV Season 7 only features six episodes, which results in the season feeling rushed and struggling to maintain any kind of narrative. The overall viewership of the show had dropped significantly at this point, thanks to all the drama that ensued before its premiere. While a lot of fans expected the final season to offer them some kind of closure, none of the family’s major issues were ever addressed, and the show came to a close on a pretty disappointing note.

6 Season 6

Braxton Family Values Season 6 premiered in March 2018 and consisted of 26 episodes. Following the trajectory of Season 5, the show’s sixth season started off on a bad note. On June 27, 2018, TMZ broke the news about the sisters — minus Traci Braxton — walking out and refusing to film due to not being paid enough. The show went on an indefinite hiatus until August 16, 2018, for the same reason.

However, Tamar Braxton, who was arguably the main character of the show at that point, only appeared in 19 episodes out of 26 during BFV Season 6. This obviously led to a decline in the show’s popularity. While the season featured a lot of guest stars, including Phaedra Parks, Flavor Flav, and Tiffany Pollard, Season 6 failed to have the cultural impact that the earlier seasons of the show were known for. The storylines for the season included Traci Braxton feeling isolated by the rest of her family, Toni Braxton’s engagement to Birdman, and the death of Trina Braxton’s ex-husband, Gabe Solis. However, with Tamar Braxton gone for a major part of the season, things just didn’t feel the same.

5 Season 5

Braxton Family Values Season 5 premiered in May 2016 and featured 26 episodes. The Season started off with Mama Braxton’s health scare after she suffered a mini-stroke. The growing divide in the family is evident from the start when the sisters start arguing about where their mother would live following her hospital stay. Evelyn Braxton is not the only one whose health is a concern in Season 5, since Traci Braxton ends up in the hospital too, followed by a complicated surgery. Season 5 continues to deliver on the family drama, including Towanda Braxton's divorce from her husband Andre Carter, along with her growing feud with sister Tamar Braxton.

However, the season premiere attracted only a small number of viewers, which is an obvious downgrade from the previous seasons. The reason behind this is the sudden shift in the show’s tone. While Braxton Family Values has always featured drama, fights, and arguments among the sisters, there was no shortage of lighthearted moments in the show. However, in Season 5, the family bonds that once held the family together were starting to weaken. Traci Braxton continued to distance herself from her sisters as unresolved tensions ate away at their personal relationships and this is precisely when the show had started to lose its original charm.

4 Season 2

Braxton Family Values Season 2 aired from November 2011 to September 2012 and consisted of 26 episodes. As reported by The Futon Critic, the Season 2 premiere episode attracted 1.18 million viewers. Braxton Family Values Season 2, Episode 11 was the most-watched episode of the season. It features the sisters and their mother attending family therapy sessions to resolve their long-time differences. However, therapy ends up having the exact opposite effect as the sisters let out their deep-seated resentments towards each other. Tamar Braxton ends up being the instigator of a lot of drama, especially with her plans of wanting to pursue her own career.

At the beginning of Season 2, Tamar Braxton attempts to hide her plans of pursuing a solo career from her sister. But, when the truth finally comes out, a lot of drama and tension ensues. Aside from that, Season 2 also focuses on Trina Braxton’s marriage to her then-husband Gabe Solis, and their eventual divorce due to his infidelity. While Season 1 set the backdrop for the audience to know the Braxton family, Season 2 took a deep dive into their personal lives.

3 Season 3

Braxton Family Values Season 3 premiered in March 2013 and consisted of 26 episodes. It holds the reputation for being the messiest season in the entirety of the show. According to The Wrap, Braxton Family Values Season 3 averaged 1.4 million viewers as the drama among the sisters was at its peak. Tamar and Towanda Braxton were still not on the best terms after the audience had witnessed several of their fights during Seasons 1 and 2. On the other hand, Tamar Braxton’s growing fame didn’t sit too well with the rest of her sisters, who were all disappointed after not finding much success as a musical group.

The sisters’ ambitions and personalities start to clash and that’s where the cracks start showing. But it’s not all drama! The Season also features some emotionally charged moments, such as Toni Braxton’s struggle with lupus as she tries to keep up with her legacy in the music world. Traci Braxton, on the other hand, is seen feeling left out by the rest of her sisters, who seem to overshadow her in everything she does. Overall, Braxton Family Values Season 3 shows the family at its most vulnerable and sheds light on the real cost of fame.

2 Season 1

Going back to where it all began, Braxton Family Values Season 1 originally attracted Toni Braxton’s fan base and offered them a deeper look into the RnB singer’s lifestyle. However, soon enough, it was evident that people loved the crazy, messy dynamic of the Braxton sisters and the show was about way more than just their singing careers. Braxton Family Values Season 1 ran from April 2011 to June 2011 and consisted of 11 episodes. According to Deadline, the show attracted 350,000 women and averaged a 0.63 household rating across the U.S. in its first four airings.

The first episode of Braxton Family Values Season 1 attracted over 1.25 million viewers and set the show up for instant success. The sisters found overnight success as they shared the ups and downs that came with trying to make it big in the music industry. The audience meets the sisters from different walks of life as they come together to form their singing group. Toni Braxton is established as the family’s big star after having sold millions of albums. On the other hand, Traci Braxton starts off the show in Maryland, Towanda Braxton is pursuing acting, Trina Braxton is working as a backup singer for Toni Braxton, and Tamar Braxton is focused on rising to fame with her ex-husband Herbert, an influential figure in the music industry. Overall, Season 1 set the stage for the dynamics that would go on to define the series.

1 Season 4

Braxton Family Values Season 4 is the most-watched season of the show to date with 1.5 million total viewers, as reported by AMC. The season premiered in August 2014 and consisted of 28 episodes. By this point, the audience had been invested in the lives of the reality family for a while. This season kept the momentum going with increased viewership thanks to growing family tensions as Tamar Braxton continued to push for a solo career. Tamar and Towanda Braxton’s long-running feud continues in Season 4 which results in the sisters going on a therapy retreat. The setting makes for great reality TV, as the sisters are forced to confront each other.

Professionally, The Braxtons rent a home in L.A. to work on an album. But the trouble starts when none of them can agree on what direction to take with the music. Things get worse when Tamar Braxton heads out on a solo tour and doesn’t want her sisters involved in any part of it! Braxton Family Values Season 4 is also full of memorable moments, such as Toni Braxton’s seventh Grammy win and the release of Tamar Braxton’s successful single ‘If I Don’t Have You.’ Overall, Season 4 brings in all the drama that the fans know and love the show for.

