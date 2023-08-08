How is it possible to rank the voices in a family that is so insanely talented? WeTV viewers loved watching Braxton Family Values for both the drama and their impromptu songs. Given that each sister has their own unique voice, this topic is pretty subjective.Here is their ranking of the sisters’ singing voices.

1 1. Toni Braxton

The eldest and most well-known of the quintet, Toni Braxton’s deep and luxurious voice is known for being, well, deep and luxurious. But what helps make it so luxurious is straight up technical prowess. Toni’s control of the lower register of her voice creates an effortless sound. And from a musician’s perspective, she controls her runs and stylistic vocals in a way that live musicians can easily follow her. Toni sings the way a solo violinist with an orchestra should play. She leads the melody while still doing her own thing while still being able to feel her pulse and rhythm.

2 2. Traci Braxton

Yes, that’s right. Traci Braxton, and not Tamar, is next up in this list. Honestly it was a toss up initially, but once musicianship was brought into the mix, Traci came out on top. Traci’s smooth and controlled vocal stylings are lovely, which is why she is number two on this list. While she's the sister with the least professional experience due to her starting a family after the sisters signed their contract in the 90s, Traci proved she had stat quality with the release of two solo albums. Her confidence as a singer also grew as the seasons progressed.

3 3. Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton has an outstanding voice. This is obvious. So why number three? This boils down to vocal control and rhythm. A musician would not want to play for a Tamar performance. She is too unpredictable to follow. Tamar loves her vocal runs, doesn’t she? And while they do work most of the time, sometimes she goes a little too Mariah Carey for no reason. When the sisters are singing together, it’s easy to hear Tamar because she tends to be the loudest, and will occasionally sing notes that don’t blend well with the melody. It’s when she sings straightforward and simply that she sounds the best, as the true beauty of her voice, without all the trying, comes out with a strength she may not have noticed yet. But it’s there, and we live for it.

4 4. Towanda Braxton

Towanda Braxton has a lovely voice that sounds clear and supported when she is singing with her sisters. It sounds different when she sings alone in public performances. No need to be so timid, Towanda! But, she's also made it clear that singing is not her passion and only pursued it professionally to appease her family. She's since embarked on an acting career.

5 5. Trina Braxton

Trina Braxton’s voice is beautiful, just like the rest of her sisters. Much like Tamar, it also seems like she’s trying too hard, which muddies the sound of her voice. She is at her best when she is relaxed, as her voice comes out much clearer. A prime example of this is when their mother, Evelyn Braxton, asked three of the siblings to sing for their breakfast. Trina, who clearly didn't feel like doing so, had a beautiful purity to her voice helping her sisters start the hymn. More of this, please! Her voice is also unlike the rest of her sisters, and she has more of a pop undercurrent.

All the Braxton Family Values fans can agree or disagree with this ranking. This was based purely on the technical aspects of their voices. When they all sing together, it sounds positively heavenly, and that is something everyone can agree with.