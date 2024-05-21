The Big Picture Tamar Braxton became a breakout star after Braxton Family Values premiered, impacting her family's relationships.

Despite relationship tensions, Tamar has no regrets about doing the show, emphasizing its cultural importance.

The show's significance outweighs the impact on family dynamics, according to Tamar during an interview with Carlos King.

One of WE TV’s most popular reality TV series to date is Braxton Family Values. The series focused on the insanely talented Braxton sisters as they worked on their personal careers in addition to performing together. At the time the reality series began, the biggest name in their family was Toni Braxton, but that quickly changed after the series premiered. Tamar Braxton, the youngest sibling, became a star thanks to her big personality and hilarious soundbites. She went from being known as Toni Braxton's sister to a pop culture sensation.

Much has changed for Tamar since Braxton Family Values first premiered. She had a child and got divorced from her manager, Vincent Herbert. She also went through a mental health crisis, and eventually left reality TV altogether. She returned, however, on Peacock’s series Queen’s Court, a dating series that featured accomplished and well-known stars looking for love with a group of men. Tamar did find love with JR Robinson, and since then has been focused on her music career, as well as creating her own content. Tamar was recently on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality With the King, during its current tour and provided insight into the impact Braxton Family Values had on her family.

Braxton Family Values The tight-knit Braxton sisters, Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their headstrong mother share an inside look at their lives and the drama of family chaos. Release Date April 12, 2011 Cast Traci Braxton , Toni Braxton , Trina Braxton , Towanda Braxton Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

‘Braxton Family Values’ Impacted Tamar and Her Siblings' Relationships

During the interview, Carlos commented on how popular she became after the series premiered, especially within the gay community. “I said, ‘Who is this woman that acts like me and the gays in the club?’ I was obsessed with you,” Carlos shared emphatically. He added, “You were arguably immediately the breakout star when you became the break stop, the breakout star.” And it’s true; Tamar went from being unknown to having her own league of fans who proudly call themselves Tamartians. With the amount of fame she quickly gained, Carlos asked about the effect it had on her family.

After contemplating for a minute, Tamar said, “It definitely started a lot of tension, if I'm honest. Out of nowhere.” She continued, saying, “[The tension] was out of nowhere for me because this is who we all were without the cameras, you know? And it's nothing I was putting on or acting or trying to become something.” She explained that a lot of the tension also stemmed from the fact that, before the series, the big star in the family was Toni, who already had an armful of Grammy award wins before the series first premiered. Tamar said, “I think because [there] was only one super famous person in my family. And I just thought that maybe, for my family, [it] was weird for them.” The dynamic shift only continued as the series progressed, leading Tamar to get her own spinoff while maintaining her presence in the series. Braxton Family Values came to an unfortunate end after disputes between the family and WE TV, but, according to Tamar, the series' importance still lives on today.

Tamar Braxton Has No Regrets About Doing ‘Braxton Family Values’

Tamar was very clear with Carlos about the effect filming the reality series had on the Braxton family and their relationships. The relationship between herself and her siblings suffered as things changed and progressed. Carlos brought up the dynamic shift Braxton Family Values caused within her family, asking, “Do you regret doing the show? Do you feel like if the show never happened, the relationships would be different or back to being what it used to be before the show?” Tamar’s response focused more on the positive outcomes rather than the negative.

“Relationship-wise, yes. But for the culture? No. It was necessary for the culture,” said Tamar. She went on to say, “I just feel like sometimes the assignments that we get put on come with that kind of backlash or stigma.” She was likely hinting at the fact that Black people are often seen through a lens of negative stereotypes. Braxton Family Values, however, did not give in to the simple stereotypes often applied to Black-led reality TV series. Tamar feels the importance of the show outweighs the impact it had on the relationships within her family. She said, “The younger version of myself wouldn't probably understand what that ministry meant. But the older and healed version [of me] knows exactly what that is. So [the relationship shift] doesn't bother me because I feel like it is a part of the plan.”

