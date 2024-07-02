The Big Picture Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer reunite for period drama Break, based on tennis champion Gottfried von Cramm's life.

Adapted from Marshall Jon Fisher's book A Terrible Splendor, the film will be bilingual in English and German.

The story explores von Cramm's personal moral conflict, dangerous romance, and the life-and-death stakes of a historic tennis match.

An All Quiet on the Western Front reunion is imminent, as Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer reunite for a new project. Brühl will direct Kammerer in Break, a period drama based on the life of Gottfried von Cramm, a German tennis champion in the 1930s. Brühl will go behind the camera again, while Kammerer will play von Cramm from a script by Oscar-nominated writer Hossein Amini. He adapts Marshall Jon Fisher's non-fiction book A Terrible Splendor: Three Extraordinary Men, a World Poised for War and the Greatest Tennis Match Ever Played. The film will be bilingual, in English and German.

Von Cramm's career was at its height during the rise of Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. He was a successful sportsman, winning the French Open twice. His alluring good looks made him the perfect propaganda tool for the regime, pulling him into the messy political arena of the time. His life became much more complex when he got involved in a dangerous love triangle and carried a secret that could cost him his life. Von Cramm would face off against American star Don Budge in a match at the 1937 Davis Cup at Wimbledon that would determine if he lived or died. Speaking of the story, The Ink Factory co-founders and co-CEOs Simon and Stephen Cornwell said,

“Gottfried’s life offers a thrilling prism to look at the history of Europe on the cusp of war — but more than that, it is the story of a deeply personal moral conflict and a dangerous romance — and the life-and-death stakes of the greatest tennis match ever played.”

All Quiet on the Western Front producer Malte Grunert and director Edward Berger serve as producers on Break. Grunert added to the power of the story, saying,

“The story of Gottfried von Cramm is one of personal heroism displayed with unassuming elegance. At a time when the freedom and liberty we enjoy are once again under threat from rising nationalism and far-right politics, it feels as timely as ever.”

Where You May Have Seen Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer Before

Brühl and Kammerer starred in All Quiet on the Western Front, which won four Oscars at the 2023 Academy Awards. It also won several awards at other awards circuits around the world. Brühl has extensive acting credits and was last seen in the Disney+ series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld. He will next be seen in The Franchise, an upcoming comedy series for HBO. Kammerer was latest seen in All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix drama set during World War II.

Production for the film has yet to begin, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. You can watch All Quiet on the Western Front on Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front 9 10 A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Release Date October 28, 2022 Director Edward Berger Cast Felix Kammerer , Albrecht Schuch , Daniel Brühl Runtime 148 minutes Tagline They left for war as Boys, never to return as men.

Watch on Netflix