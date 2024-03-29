The Big Picture Break features a talented ensemble cast, including actors from hit shows like The Walking Dead and Good Girls.

Director Will Wernick hopes to tap into the underdog spirit with the film, creating a poignant narrative for audiences.

Break tells the story of Eli, a young man who discovers his father's pool hall legacy, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Break is the latest sports drama and thriller set in the world of pool, and Collider is delighted to exclusively bring the first trailer for the new movie to our readers. Break features a talented ensemble cast, including Darren Weiss, known for his roles in Inside Man and Tin Soldier; Victor Rasuk from Reasonable Doubt and Netflix's The Baker and The Beauty; Jeff Kober of The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy fame; and Caleb Emery, who has made his mark in Good Girls and Hunters. The film also features the likes of Patricia Belcher, Braedyn Bruner, Uriah Shelton, Wendy Braun, Suzen Baraka, and newcomer Petra C. Matheson.

Directed by Will Wernick, probably best known for his work on Follow Me, Break tells a riveting story that resonates with the underdog spirit found in films like 21 and 8 Mile. Bill Guentzler, Gravitas Ventures' Vice President of Acquisitions, highlighted the film's poignant narrative and emotional depth as key reasons for its acquisition by Gravitas. In addition to that, plans are in place to showcase Break to international buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, indicating a broader vision for the film's global reach.

Break centers on the life of Eli, portrayed by Weiss, a young man in his early twenties grappling with the pressures of supporting his family and navigating his own personal challenges. Eli's life takes a turn when he delves into the world of Detroit pool halls, uncovering his father's legacy as a legend of the game. This revelation propels him into a journey of self-discovery, confronting the intricacies of the game and his identity.

Why Did Will Wernick Want to Make 'Break'?

Will Wernick stated “When John and Bo brought me the project I was immediately excited at the idea of getting to make a film like this. The script had a very 90s feel to it. I could immediately see pieces of myself in Eli. I was introduced to pool by my father when I was young, and I played a lot in college. It’s a world I’ve always been fascinated by, and a unique father and son story. I am immensely proud of the film, and so excited for Gravitas to release it.”

Break is currently scheduled to premiere theatrically in North America on April 26, 2024, followed by a digital release on June 11, 2024. You can view the trailer for the movie below: