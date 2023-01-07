Netflix has debuted the trailer for Break Point, its upcoming tennis documentary series (from the producers of and) modeled on the hit Formula 1 show F1: Drive to Survive. Divided into two parts, the first of which lands next week, Break Point will follow some of the sport’s hottest new talents across one grueling year on the pro tour.

The trailer sets the stage for what was a particularly dramatic season, amid something of a power vacuum in the world of tennis. After two decades that were dominated by the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, a new generation is poised to take over from them. Similarly, on the women’s side, the legendary champion Serena Williams “evolved away from tennis” this year — she doesn’t like the word “retirement” — leaving the door open for new champions to emerge.

The trailer teases not only intense sporting competition, but like Drive to Survive, also relies majorly on behind-the-scenes drama. In addition to many top players, the show will also feature past legends and coaches, such as Andy Roddick (who makes a quick appearance in the trailer) and Toni Nadal (best known as his nephew Rafa’s former coach). An important facet about the sport of tennis that the trailer makes sure to highlight is that it is remarkably lonely, and the constant travel and competition leaves an impact on the players’ psychological state.

Image via Netflix

Break Point follows two other tennis-centric Netflix documentaries — Naomi Osaka and Untold: Breaking Point — that focus on the pressures of competition, and how that impacts the players' mental health. “The expectation for me to be the next big thing is massive,” says the volatile Australian player Nick Kyrgios, who had a spectacular 2022 season, and will be the focus of the first episode.

Joining him on the roster are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Ajla Tomljanovic. Besides Roddick and Uncle Toni, the series also includes interviews with former champions Maria Sharapova, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, and top-tier coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Paul Annacone.

The first and second episodes will focus on the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam event. The third episode will move the action to Palm Springs, and the fourth episode will shift focus to the Madrid Open. Episode five will trace Auger-Aliassime and Ruud’s attempts to challenge their idol, Rafa, at his stomping ground, the French Open. Incidentally, while Williams, Rafa, Federer and Djokovic were all a pivotal presence in 2022, the trailer doesn’t include interviews with them.

Break Point will be released with the first batch of five episodes on January 13, followed by the remaining five episodes in June. You can watch the trailer here, and you can read the show's synopsis down below.