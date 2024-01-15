The tennis season begins fresh with the new year and also brings a new season of the Netflix sports docu-series Break Point. After its debut in 2023, the series was renewed for a second season with more stories and players to follow. This latest installment brings other tennis stars to the forefront who thrived or even experienced some troubles during the 2023 ATP and WTA seasons. Continue reading the guide below to learn about the talented players and their tennis journeys in Break Point Season 2.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is a high-ranking Belarusian player who has successfully remained in the top 10 since 2019. Before the 2023 season, she struggled with pressure and lost several Grand Slam semi-finals. She now sits comfortably as the second seed since her 2023 season found major success, as proven by her 2023 Australian Open run shown in episode one, "The Curse". Sabalenka was also featured in the episode, "One Last Chance", in the first season of Break Point. She has a strong first serve, and her gameplay revolves around solid groundstrokes. Sabalenka also did very well in doubles from 2019-2021 after winning two Grand Slam finals with Elise Mertens.

Holger Rune

Episode Two, "The Future is Yours", directs its attention to the youngest players, like Holger Rune, who only turned professional in 2020. He quickly broke into the top 10 in 2022 and reached a career-high ranking of number 4 last year. The Danish player has an impressive backhand and an aggressive game style. Much like Carlos Alcaraz, Rune was one of the rare young players who defeated Djokovic in a match. It’s only a matter of time till Rune will surely rack up some Grand Slam wins at the commendable rate he is playing.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is regarded as one of the best male tennis players in the world who composed The Big Three alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He holds the current record for 24 Grand Slam titles so far. He's a powerful, all-rounded player who is almost unstoppable on all court types, especially on hard courts. The 36-year-old is currently the world's number-one male player and has been there for a record-breaking total of 406 weeks since first reaching the ranking in 2011. He tends to be a player that audiences love to hate or root against while on the court. However, the Serbian player remains the biggest challenge that the upcoming generation of players must topple. Only a few players, such as Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev have been successful in beating Djokovic in Grand Slam finals like Wimbledon and the US Open respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz rose through the rankings during his 2022 season and became the youngest-ever world number-one male player after winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open. The Spanish player quickly became a fan favorite due to his impressive gameplay from the baseline and his drop shots, along with his endearing personality. He has been described as having a combination of The Big Three's (Djokovic, Nadal, Federer) tennis strengths and is often compared to his tennis idol, Nadal. With two Grand Slam wins already under his belt, Alcaraz is incredibly promising with much more to come in the next decade. He has a current rivalry with Djokovic in terms of vying for the number one ranking, but his most notable rivalry is with Italian player Jannik Sinner (who features in the third episode, "Friend or Foe").

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is currently the highest-ranked American male tennis player who first entered the top 10 during his 2022 season. He was featured in the first season of Break Point and experienced the doomed "Netflix curse" after making a shock exit from the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. He is the focus once again in the third episode of the latest season, which follows his attempt to defend his Masters title at Indian Wells. He ends up facing his friends and countrymen Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe or “Big Foe” is another American player who has climbed through the ranks and reached a career high of number 10 in the 2023 season. He is a dynamic player who has an aggressive offensive game and a solid serve. Tiafoe entertains the crowd often with his performance on the court and celebration that imitates his favorite basketball player, LeBron James. He's very charismatic and cheerful, especially around his American teammates and friends such as Fritz and Gauff. Tiafoe is shown connecting with them in the third and sixth episode of Break Point Season 2.

Alexander Zverev

The fourth episode, "Unfinished Business", zones in on German player Alexander Zverev. He comes from a family of tennis players and first turned professional in 2013. His height serves as an advantage in mighty serves and aggressive baseline play. Zverev broke into the top 10 in 2017 and achieved a career-high ranking of number two in 2022. However, he experienced an unfortunate ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. This led to his withdrawal from several tournaments and surgery to recover. The episode follows his return to the 2023 season, effectively setting him on an ambitious journey to get back in the top 10.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is a highly consistent player who has remained in the top 10 since 2019. He even reached the number-one ranking during his 2022 season. He faced Nadal and Djokovic in a handful of Grand Slam finals where the hard courts are his specialty. The Russian player has many nicknames, ranging from "The Chess Master" to "Octopus". The nicknames relate to his gameplay, which often involves his ability to outsmart and challenge the game of his opponents or simply having such a great reach and wingspan due to his long limbs and height. He has a reputation for sometimes having a love-hate relationship with match audiences or can get on the bad side of his opponents with his antics during matches. Off the court, Medvedev has a sense of humor that derives from his outspokenness and sometimes being self-deprecating. He has quite a few rivalries with the young players of his generation, but Zverev is the rival he has often played in 18 matches.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is one of the top female American players who has stayed in the top 10 since 2022. She has been consistent across the Grand Slams and often reached the quarter-final stages. The 29-year-old is centered on the fifth episode, "Now or Never", since she’s determined to win more titles while racing against time and getting older. Pegula is also successful as a doubles player who often teams up with fellow American Coco Gauff.

Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari is the highest-ranked female Greek player who has remained in the top 10 since 2021. This is her second feature in Break Point after starring in the first season. Her highest ranking was the third seed in 2022 after she reached two Grand Slam semi-finals, in the French Open and US Open. She is often nicknamed “Sak Attack” or likened to a Greek goddess due to her sculpted physique and arm muscles that give her a powerful strike at the ball. Similar to Pegula, Sakkari’s age approaching 30 means that time is limiting for her tennis career. The 2023 season was a difficult run for her that almost made her “take a break from tennis” as she faced early exits from Grand Slams like the Australian Open in episode one. Yet, she does experience some glimmers of hope in her 2023 journey.

Coco Gauff

The youngest player in the Break Point series is none other than 19-year-old Coco Gauff, who quickly rose to the top 10 in 2022. She has been an inspiring player who follows in the footsteps of her tennis idols, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Gauff managed to reach the quarter-finals and finals of the US Open and French Open respectively in 2022. She later on experienced major improvement in her 2023 US Open journey as depicted in episode six, "Becoming the One". Gauff is often shown as a tenacious fighter on the court and quite relatable off the court where she actively uses social media such as X or TikTok, or talks about watching anime or movies. As mentioned, she also plays doubles with Jessica Pegula, where the pair managed to reach a quarter-final and two semi-finals during the Grand Slam circuit.

Ben Shelton

The past few years have seen a significant return of top-ranked American tennis players on the tour. One rising star is 21-year-old Ben Shelton who takes after his father, coach, and former tennis player, Bryan Shelton. The young player burst on the scene of the 2023 Australian Open and became a crowd favorite upon reaching the quarter-finals. He has an incredible first serve and a strong net game. Shelton also went very far in the 2023 US Open (as shown in episode six) where he developed a unique celebratory gesture. He is another young gun to watch out for after doing so well in his first year of Grand Slams.

More Players Featured in 'Break Point'

Beyond the players featured above, many others appear throughout the episodes. Nick Kyrgios, Alja Tomljanovic, Matteo Berrettini, Naomi Osaka, and Tommy Paul offer insightful commentary and their perspectives throughout Break Point Season 2.