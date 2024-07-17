The Big Picture Breakup movies explore growth through heartache, showcasing relationships beyond just romance.

Highlighting the importance of family, friends, and colleagues during difficult times in life.

The last five years have delivered exceptional breakup films like 'The Worst Person in the World'.

In breakup movies, happily ever after doesn't necessarily mean one with a romantic ending. As the main characters travel through the valley of heartache, they emerge on the other side of the sorrow having grown stronger and more self-possessed than when they first began. And some romances need to be tested, to ensure they are strong enough to last. Like a controlled burn on a farm field, sometimes after the fire removes everything that was, new growth can emerge from the ashes.

Breakup movies also highlight other relationships in life that are essential, especially when going through a difficult time, like those with family, friends, and colleagues. The last five years of cinema have produced some great films in the genre, and here are 10 that are well worth a watch. Some will make you cry with laughter, and others with emotion, so either way, grab some tissues and hit play.

10 'The Worst Person in the World' (2022)

Directed by Joachim Trier

A Norwegian film by Joachim Trier called The Worst Person in the World features Renate Reinsve as Julie, a young woman trying to find her way in life and uncertain about who or what direction is best for her. As she passes from one relationship to another, she learns something new about herself each time, but it often comes at the expense of someone else's time, love, and emotions.

The film is esoteric and explores the internal and external struggles that come with a journey of self-discovery. It pays homage to the fact that those who choose to get involved in romantic relationships as a way to try and discover who they are end up doing collateral damage. The film was nominated for two Oscars and won several international film awards.

The Worst Person in the World

9 'Persuasion' (2022)

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

The latest adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson as the main character, Anne Elliott. Anne was persuaded several years ago by a family friend, Lady Russell (Nikki Amuka-Bird) to ignore her feelings for the handsome naval captain, Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), and reject his marriage proposal. However, her feelings for him were stronger than she first realized and when he comes back into her life, she must acknowledge that she has never stopped loving him.

Persuasion is a great reminder that the advice of others should be taken with caution when it comes to love. Even though friends and family may have the best intentions, allowing them to have control over a relationship that doesn't involve them is risky. It utilizes the great romantic theme of love that stands the test of time and serves as a beacon of bittersweet hope that sometimes a separation is temporary, not permanent.

8 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Directed by Cathy Yan

One of the most dysfunctional and toxic romances in the DC universe is that of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Joker (Jared Leto). The chaotic and criminal duo enjoy wreaking havoc and causing mayhem wherever they go. Harley Quinn is a dynamic fixture within the canon that started as a side character but has grown into a fan favorite and iconic persona.

In the thrilling Birds of Prey, Harley gets a chance to shine in the spotlight without a male counterpart to define her. Margot Robbie gives an inspired performance and breathes new life into the comic book femme fatale. The film has an exciting take on girl power as she pairs up with Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Birds of Prey gives Harley a chance to recognize her own strength. As she says, "I'm the one you should be afraid of." It is a great one to watch when you're ready for some rage.

7 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

If you are ready for a good, ugly cry and want to feel all the feels, then Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story is the one you want to watch. The poignant and heartfelt exploration of divorce does the drama justice. It takes the audience on the roller coaster of emotions that all involved feel during the difficult period of separation, especially when children and custody are involved.

Fantastic performances abound in this tender piece. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are brilliant and there are great cameos by Hollywood legends such as Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, and Alan Alda. It is a favorite of fans and movie critics and was nominated for six Oscars.

6 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Directed by Leigh Whannell

How do you prove that your ex is stalking you if no one can see them? When Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) finds the courage and timing to leave her extremely controlling and abusive boyfriend, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), she thinks she is finally free. Until she receives news that he has reportedly committed suicide. After his supposed demise, supernatural events start happening around her that make her feel that she is not alone, and her tormentor is physically near her, even if he can't be seen.

A gripping and heart-racing interpretation of the genre, The Invisible Man is a haunting twist on when exes become obsessed. It has themes of liberation and emancipation and audiences will be on the edge of their seats rooting for the heroine. The special effects are ingenious, and the jump scares are perfect. It is a great addition to a fright night breakup list.

5 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Not all breakups are romantic in nature. When a deep and lasting friendship ends, it can cut as deeply as a lover leaving. In the critically acclaimed The Banshees of Inisherin, Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly ends his long-term friendship with Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) with little more than a placating excuse that he finds him boring. No one in their small island village understands Colm's motivation, and when everyone refuses to accept his decision to terminate the relationship, he takes matters to a drastic level.

Farrell and Gleeson are superb, and the supporting cast is equally talented in this escalating drama. The movie gives proper gravitas to the weight that meaningful friendships can carry, and the devastation that is caused by the decomposition of intertwined social structures in a small community.

4 'We Broke Up' (2021)

Directed by Jeff Rosenberg

When a long-term relationship ends, it does collateral damage. Friends and family have gotten used to having another person in their lives, and it can be painful for more than one person to say goodbye. In Netflix's touching, humorous, and surprisingly tender We Broke Up, Doug (William Jackson Harper) refuses to miss his recent ex-girlfriend Lori's (Aya Cash) family event.

After Doug proposes to Lori and she says no, they break up. Doug then insists, against Lori's wishes, to still attend her sister's (Sarah Bolger) wedding. As they try to keep up the pretense that they are still together, the truth is hard to keep under control when so many emotions are raw and near the surface. We Broke Up is a sweet insight into the many motivations that happen in a relationship and what it means to want the same thing. It also gives important attention to the deep connections romantic duos can develop with their partner's family.

3 'Polite Society' (2023)

Directed by Nida Manzoor

On the flip side of We Broke Up is the visually stunning and action-filled Polite Society. In the movie, Ria (Priya Kansara) has to fight, literally, to save her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from a rushed engagement to a wealthy bachelor, Salim (Akshay Khanna). As Ria tries to investigate Salim's motives for marrying her sister, his mother, Raheela (Nimra Bucha), proves to be a villainous and intimidating foe.

Stellar performances given by the enormously talented cast complement the brilliantly choreographed all-female fight scenes. It is a great action movie with the right amount of drama, and it will have you guessing until the very end. There are many deep and interesting themes to explore in the film, and the main idea of protecting a loved one from a toxic relationship is paramount. Other topics include considering what someone's family is like before you marry into it, mother-in-law and bride dynamics, sibling relationships, and more. It is a great breakup movie with a refreshing spin, as the breakup is made by someone other than the couple.

2 'Ready to Mingle' (Solteras) (2019)

Directed by Luis Javier Henaine

When Ana's (Cassandra Ciangherotti) boyfriend, Gabriel (Pablo Cruz) dumps her, she goes through some understandable sorrow, especially since all of her friends are married. But, ever determined, she joins an official agency that is skilled in the art of wooing matrimony.

In the modern Spanish-speaking comedy Ready to Mingle, the humor is matched with gravitas. It deals with societal pressures to wed, comparison against friendship, and self-discovery. It also has a good character's journey, as Ana has to learn that even though her romantic life is not turning out how she wanted it to be, she has to avoid the temptation to be self-absorbed and be present for those around her. It is also encouraging to recognize that bonds with fellow single friends can provide solace and support.

1 'Someone Great' (2019)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson